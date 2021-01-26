DEAR EDITOR:
My property management business, Telluride Services, was a recent recipient of a grant from the San Miguel County COVID-19 CARES Act Grant Fund.
We are very grateful for these funds, which are helping us grow our business, maintain local jobs and support our network of other local businesses.
We wish to thank the commissioners and staff of San Miguel County, Mike Bordogna, and Dan Scinto of Region 10 for obtaining and administering these funds for our and other local small businesses.
We fully intend to warrant the trust our community is demonstrating with this investment in our business.
Peter McGinty and Kovas Lapsys
Telluride Services
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.