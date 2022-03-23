The purebred dog world recently shared the most popular dog breeds for 2021. As usual, the Labrador Retriever was number one, with French Bulldogs, Golden Retrievers, German Shepherds and Poodles rounding out the top five. I understand the urge to pick a purebred dog, based on past experience or expectations. But maybe there is someone even better out there for you.
Here at the shelter, there are many more unique, less common dog breeds to consider. Have you met a Mountain Puddle Pooch? This is often a retriever mix of some kind who cannot resist the appeal of a puddle, pond or other body of water. They come in all sizes and colors but are distinguished by the constant presence of muddy paws. They have a predisposition to roll in puddles directly after getting a bath.
What about a Lap Warming Mutt? These loveable dogs are happiest when they are in direct physical contact with their person. Although you might assume these are smaller dogs, Lap Warmers come in all sizes and often have no idea they don’t fit in a lap.
Ball Hounds are a very fun and active type of canine. These pups are the obsessive, focused members of the dog world. They are constantly watching for round, bouncing shapes, and will chase them until their person finally gets tired and stops throwing. This dog is recommended for the very active family.
Have you ever met an Adventure Doggle? These pooches are out and about on hiking trails, deserts, sledding hills, ski trails and mountains. They are happy to walk all day, drinking from a travel bowl and sharing a rock to rest on before starting up the trail again. They will be asleep as soon as they get back in the car.
We have several long-term residents at Second Chance who are Shy Shepherds. These are dogs of all colors, shapes, and sizes who have one trait in common. They are apprehensive and shy about trusting people. Sometimes they have a sad and tragic past, sometimes they have never learned to be a pet, other times we don’t know why they are shy. With time and patience, these dogs will become loyal and loving pets.
One breed of shelter dog that sometimes gets overlooked is the Barking Spaniel. They don’t do well in confinement, and their nervousness comes out as barking, pacing or other nervous habits. When potential adopters show up, they’re often put off by the noise. Most Barking Spaniels will adjust to a home environment very well and will only bark at danger (or squirrels, or birds, or the mailman).
ABOUT ME
My name is Callie, and I’m a Dog Dog*. That means I like most dogs, but I don’t like cats. I do love to play, run and be with people. (*More specifically I’m a six-year-old Husky mix).
I think the important thing is not the breed as much as lifestyle compatibility and how you feel when you meet “the right dog.”
Second Chance Humane Society’s Animal Resource Center and Thrift Shops have been servicing San Miguel, Ouray and Montrose counties for 28 years. Call 970-626-2273 to report a lost pet, learn about adopting a homeless pet, or about our Emergency Response, Community Medical, Spay/Neuter, Volunteer or other services. View our shelter pets and services online at adoptmountainpets.org.
