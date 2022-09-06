DEAR EDITOR:
As one of the 10 also-rans for the open school board seat, I would like to offer my thanks and congratulations both to the board for such a clear and transparent process, and to Ryan Robinson for his willingness to serve. I watched the interviews before mine on Zoom (entire meeting available to stream from the district website) and was thankful the board had so many qualified applicants.
I submitted my application because I am concerned about public education and by what I perceive to be well-funded and well-organized efforts to undermine school boards and teaching nationwide. I come from a family of educators, and when I was in the Navy taught calculus and engineering mathematics at the U.S. Naval Academy. During the COVID substitute teacher shortage, I became a substitute at Telluride High School, mostly in math classes. Everyone I met and everything I saw were so impressive, it is obvious that the board and the district staff are doing a superb job.
This was very different from my own high school experience. I grew up in Sherman, Texas, a town a little bit bigger than Montrose that was the site of one of the worst race riots of the early 20th century. I’m happy to say that we were taught all about that riot in seventh grade Texas history class, but unfortunately that lesson plan is now illegal in Texas and 16 other states.
Fifty years ago, seventh graders were taught the truth about systemic racism in their hometown, and I am the better for it. We must remain vigilant to keep our schools safe for all of our children and their teachers.
Jeff Lymburner
Telluride
