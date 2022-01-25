2021 was one full year under the COVID-19 public health emergency. This pandemic has impacted all aspects of Wilkinson Public Library services and staffing, and while our standard statistics measuring use of the library were up from 2020, we certainly didn’t achieve numbers equivalent to pre-pandemic use. As we enter 2022, safety and risk mitigation of the virus remains top of mind, albeit in a different way as vaccines and boosters are fully available. Whether our library will ever return to the levels of traditional use is yet to be known.
An interesting aspect of the pandemic and its impact on services is how we adapted. People have changed their patterns of use of the library. As a library, we tweaked programs, access and the selection of materials so that people could continue to use their public library. These modifications were only possible because of the commitment of the library staff to serve the community. The library staff is incredibly resilient, a great team and as such they all worked hard to keep it together during a challenging year as they each dealt with COVID issues all while providing excellent library services day in and day out.
To better serve the community, the library implemented some changes. These included new hours of service, adding one hour per week. The library is open seven days a week, 62 hours a week, opening at 9 a.m. We found that patrons were anxious to use the meeting rooms and spaces earlier in the day, so we opened an hour earlier to accommodate these meetings and work schedules. We also revamped the lobby to provide easy access and self-service for patrons needing to pick up holds, print or use a computer for a few minutes. The lobby opens at 8 a.m. on weekdays as well. To further reduce barriers to use, we eliminated charges for copies and prints. The youth area transformed the media lab and space to allow for flexible use, mobile devices, and more room for the kids and their caregivers. The programs staff developed virtual programs, some of which may stay that way even if the pandemic ends. To better serve the Spanish-speaking community, we’ve added two full-time bilingual staff members. In response to patron demand for more digital content, we’ve increased our materials budget and acquisition of digital materials.
As for statistics of use, in 2021 we saw a lot of year-over-year increases, which was not surprising as early in the pandemic in 2020 the library had not yet adapted its practices to provide COVID safe services. We hope that the upward trend of library use seen in 2021 continues, as ultimately, we want people to return to using the library when they feel it is safe to do so.
In 2021, circulation was up 19 percent from 2020 ,and digital checkouts continued their rise, up 7 percent over the prior year. Interesting to note is that digital checkouts make up 33 percent of all checkouts, when just five years ago they were only 9 percent of all checkouts. We continue to keep our eye on new streaming services and platforms that make digital checkouts easier.
DVDs on the other hand are seeing a dramatic decrease in checkouts. Just five years ago, the library had more than 63,000 check outs of DVDS. In 2020, that number dropped to 20,000. DVDs now make up 11 percent of all checkouts, when five years ago they were 30 percent.
In 2021, visits were up 63 percent from 2020, but far from pre-pandemic levels, and meeting room reservations were up 54 percent. Of course, in 2020 the library was closed, but there were closures and limited capacities in 2021 as well. Interesting to note was that in 2021 WiFi sessions were almost at pre-pandemic levels, with more than 120,000 sessions, an increase of 84 percent from 2020. The library will be upgrading our internet connection in 2022 to increase capacity. The website traffic increased almost 10 percent over last year and surpassed pre-pandemic levels.
Not reported in all of these measures of use is the value of the individual encounters and moments where the library provides value. Whether that is by just getting someone a good book to read, helping someone to fill out an application, introducing a young kid to the world of chapter books or inspiring someone to create, the library continually empowers, connects and provides access to information for everyone in the community.
In 2021, the library experienced seven different “phases of operation” related to the pandemic, from full closure, to capacity limits, to masks, no masks, and through it all the staff worked as a team, cross-trained and adapted workflows and found efficiencies in their work. They really just worked through it all with the goal of making it easy for patrons to access the library in an almost normal way.
The library is in a stable financial position, which allows us to prepare for the future and thoughtfully plan for capital improvements. In 2021, the library filled two open staff positions. We anticipate stable revenues for the next three years.
In 2022, it is our intention to put effort into community outreach and long-term planning so that the library can prosper as a well-used space and community hub. We hope that with community input, we can make strategic decisions about the future to develop long term projects that will benefit the community. While our community may be changing as the pandemic heightened the appeal of our dramatic mountain landscapes, our goal of putting the needs of the community first and relying on teamwork to get the job done hasn’t changed.
Onward to 2022.
