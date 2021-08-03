DEAR EDITOR:
While every individual has responsibility for their own health decisions, including vaccination, those decisions should be based on reliable information and consultation with their medical provider. Therefore, I was disappointed that the Telluride Daily Planet chose to publish disinformation verbatim out of the anti-vaccine movement’s playbook without basic fact checking or garnering a point-by-point response from people with actual, rather than Facebook, expertise. You have been duped Daily Planet and used as a conduit for disinformation. It’s a free country so obviously that’s your right but it really diminishes your reputation and is embarrassing for you and the community.
At a minimum the Planet should have directed people to covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine-faq, where one can access facts rather than pernicious disinformation.
The conceit of someone quoted in a mainstream local newspaper claiming that the mainstream media is suppressing their voices is ironic and sadly amusing. Particularly when one of the interviewees has been pushing blatant vaccine falsehoods and anti-vax propaganda locally on Facebook since before vaccines became available. As sad is the person who insists on anonymity as they regurgitate verbatim anti-vax information while claiming not to be anti-vaccine. These individuals care not one whit for unvaccinated children, older folks, people of color and others who are disproportionately at risk from COVID-19.
San Miguel County residents should be very proud of our very high vaccination rates and the resulting community resistance to disease, which while not perfect, is high and has avoided numerous illnesses and likely a few additional deaths. Our community’s responsible behavior towards each other has also allowed our local economy and social lives to be vibrant to a point that many places would envy.
However, as case trends demonstrate, within the county there are large disparities in vaccination rates within geographic areas, age categories and other sub-populations, and the unvaccinated are disproportionately at risk. As various flavors of COVID hit resistance of vaccination the disease will seek out the path of least resistance and that is amongst the unvaccinated. On the Western Slope, amongst the unvaccinated, COVID continues to kill about 1.5-2.5 percent of those infected daily. Each day one to three people are dying of COVID in our region.
With the extraordinarily transmissible Delta variant in our area and high disease incidence rates throughout Colorado, I hope people who talk to their medical providers and seek real facts will make the choice to utilize the safe and effective vaccinations available — for free — through public health or at any major chain pharmacy or grocery store.
Additionally, I hope all residents, visitors, employers and employees will heed the revised CDC and county guidance and the examples set by some very smart local businesses and consider the voluntary, simple added protection of high-quality mask use in indoor public or high frequency contact settings, even if vaccinated. Oh, by the way, keep those doors and windows open, too! Excellent KN95 masks are available at the Telluride Visitors Center, Mountain Village and the sheriff’s office.
Greg Craig
Telluride
