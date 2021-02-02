DEAR EDITOR:
Mary and myself are fortunate enough to not be in need of the recent $1,200 COVID relief money we just received. We have donated that amount to the Telluride Food Bank through Angel Baskets. They serve all of San Miguel County feeding many families whose lives have been a struggle through no fault of their own.
We encourage others who may not be in need of their COVID relief funds to do the same.
Eliot Brown & Mary Sama-Brown
Telluride
