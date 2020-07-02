DEAR EDITOR:
Thank you for your generous support of Planet Bluegrass and our goal of continuously reducing the carbon footprint of the Telluride Bluegrass Festival. Your grant of $5,000 has allowed us to purchase two solar power stations to support auxiliary lighting and Festivarian electronic device charging in our campgrounds.
The annual pilgrimage to the Telluride Bluegrass Festival is, for many, an escape from a reliance on electronic devices and constant information overload, to simply enjoy great music in a beautiful space. However, cellphones have become an integral part of our life, and our Festivarians use them to capture thousands of happy moments throughout their time in Telluride, as well as for communication, emergency messaging and a host of other activities. While it may seem to be a small consideration in the overall execution of a music festival, ensuring that our patrons can keep their devices charged may be one of the most important safety measures we can take!
With the help of your grant, our patrons will be able to charge their devices in our remote campgrounds that have limited access to electricity using renewable energy. We estimate that the incorporation of these solar charging stations will allow us to save almost 100kWh of electricity per festival in our Lawson Hill Campground. Furthermore, we anticipate they will allow us to transition approximately 120kWh of electricity, that is normally generated with a gas-powered generator, to a renewable source.
While we intended to put these solar charging stations to use for the 2020 Telluride Bluegrass Festival, we have, unfortunately, been forced to wait until next year to see the actual impacts of this alternative energy source. We look forward to utilizing these solar charging stations at the 2021 Telluride Bluegrass Festival and will report our actual energy savings and overall project success at that time.
Zach Tucker
Planet Bluegrass director of operations
