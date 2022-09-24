There is nothing quite like a long downhill on a bicycle.
A warm wind. Sweeping curves, wide shoulders, nobody else on the road. Long, winding lines off the rim through weaknesses in the sandstone cap-rock, through glens of fir cool in shadow, around knolls into suspended valleys, down into the sage, world coming at you, brushing past with a whisper, pockets of piney sage perfume pierced with your passing, a larger power pulling you down to a yawning desert, late afternoon glowing.
Eleven miles of smiles.
So it was last Sunday, gliding down Narbona Pass after a weekend of mountain biking and camping among the ponderosas. The smooth asphalt allowed one to lean steeply into high-speed curves, going fast but feeling still, and be pulled by a giant invisible rubber band into the sky, sun the color of ripe corn, cadmium, bleeding into pale blue, a band of light green, buttes and mesas below steel blue and hazy.
The Chuska Mountains straddle the New Mexico/Arizona border, joining the Carrizo Mountains south and west of the Sleeping Ute. They are a volcanic uplift above an old sand sea, a flat-topped range with a string of ponds and lakes along its summit axis, the Lake District, dried up as it gets in a drought, of the Navajo Nation. And home to the Chuska Challenge, a 27-year-old bike jamboree, finding its footing again after the pandemic, a gathering for cycling enthusiasts — Navajos, whites and the odd old ski bum — from the Four Corners.
At the invitation of a friend, we had driven down on a Saturday morning, bikes in tow, and sampled some of the many old logging roads — commercial logging has been banned here for 25 years; these trees also provided building materials for the Chacoan Empire 50 miles east, a thousand years ago — of the central range, and enjoyed the hospitality of the race organizers, mutton stew, sausage and eggs, local bands offering music from wooden flute to metal, meeting families from Monument Valley. Their kids had the bike bug, good-crazy in the eye, eating watermelon: “We just wanna ride! We ride before school, we ride after school! We ride all the time!” Then they would get up and ride.
So now, the cherry on the sundae, a bonus, after 20 miles of bumpy dirt road pleasantly daydreaming, marshy meadows of tall sedges and grass drifting by, ringed by prairie dog mounds, late summer asters purple, wild celery with filigreed crowns making a lacy maroon mist along the ground, pickups pulling trailers full of firewood, smiling woodsmen waving, now came a silky fall from grace, through a saddle in the range and down into bad old Nuevo Mexico, another world, past homesteads tucked into alcoves in the rock, single-wide trailers turned into tidy homes with picket fences lined with yucca, flowers and fruit trees, some places maybe not as tidy, junk in the yard, the escarpment tumbling down into the basin below, large tongues of mudflow sediment and boulders spreading onto the floor, spilling you in a joyful heap, looking for and finding, from a charming family at the Sheep Springs turn-off, fry bread and a cold soda.
To come was a motor up a ribbon of road with a stream of booming semis, sheep ranchers in trucks and tourists in RV’s, Shiprock looming, shining mountains beyond, some pollo asado with jalapeños in Cortez and a yawning drive into the hills, to carry a sleeping girl at the end of it all, with the last effort of the day, up the stairs and safely to bed.
Before this, for one week running, the favorite, best-ever downhill was considered to be the west side of Owl Creek Pass, a low-angle dirt road cut through thick spruce stands, dropping into a band of badlands adobe and finally to the fertile valley bottom. The shallow grade made for minimal braking and ample opportunity to sightsee, mountains stacked up to the south, a great plateau to the west going on forever; the sky sprinkled with clouds was a future without bounds. Coming into a hairpin turn, creek gurgling through a culvert at the pinch, a dark shape in the road ahead proved to be a rumbling bear, a big one, looking for a place to get off the road, running fast, finally finding a spot to dive into the woods.
After a jaunt up Courthouse Rock with a gaggle of third-graders on a sunny late-summer Sunday, and breaking camp near tree-line in upper West Cimarron, permission had been granted for a leisurely pedal out to the highway. The ride took about an hour, no rush, including a long traversing climb near the top, and some flats at the bottom along a hidden manicured valley of ranches, horses switching tails, immaculate outbuildings, classic red barns, thrusting cottonwoods vibrant green, towering mountain range backdrop. Belonged on a calendar.
And like all great descents, left one with a feeling of floating.
Across the wide valley, of course, is Dallas Divide, a blue-ribbon downhill that goes and goes, made all the sweeter by the climb on the other side. Red Mountain Pass down into Ouray, Independence pass down into Aspen, McClure Pass down into Paonia, Rabbit Ears down into Steamboat: The greatest downhill ever is the last one you came down.
On all these hills may be found redemption, mixed with the rushing wind, an interlude of peace and freedom, suspended from the normal passage of time, a realignment with natural rhythms, a sense of well-being, reason and the road ahead in sharp focus. A deliverance, a reprieve from a world gone slightly mad. And maybe some fry bread.
