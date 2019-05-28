DEAR EDITOR:
Millions of Americans are struggling with the ever-rising costs of essential prescription drugs, as one in four Americans cannot afford their medication. This crisis cannot be ignored. We need our elected officials to do everything possible to make heath care more accessible and affordable. Our lawmakers have said that they would work to lower the price of prescription drugs, even holding hearings with pharmaceutical companies to hold them accountable for price gouging, however, I am concerned that the recently proposed Rebate Rule is a step in the wrong direction.
The Rebate Rule, proposed by Health and Human Services, is essentially a bail out of big pharmaceutical companies that would negatively impact consumers; it would increase federal spending by nearly $200 billion and award Big Pharma $137 billion. Additionally, according to Medicare’s own analysis, if the Rebate Rule goes into effect, Part D premiums would likely rise by as much as 25 percent.
One of the biggest issues that Americans are facing is the absurd cost of prescription drugs. I urge Senator Gardner and all our Colorado delegation to oppose this Big Pharma bailout and seek out solutions that will truly lower the cost of prescription drugs for consumers.
Kody M. Gerkin
Telluride
