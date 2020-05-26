DEAR EDITOR:
I would like to take the time to give a shout out to all who made our uniquely Telluride graduation a success. I am a believer that celebrating student milestones is important. When the reality hit that graduation would look different, we were determined to make something work to honor the Class of 2020. I would like to thank Grace Franklin and the San Miguel County Public Health Department for continuing to work with us on plans for the end of the year. I would like to give a huge shout out to the Town of Mountain Village, TMVOA, Chris Broady and the Mountain Village Police Department, and Bill Jensen and Telski for making our plan a reality. Jim Loebe and his gondola crew went above and beyond in prep for the ceremony, as well as ensuring all safety protocols were followed on the day of graduation. The staff at Tracks made sure our staff had lunch. On the day of the event, Telluride School District teachers, administrative assistants, maintenance staff and Palm staff made sure students were celebrated in every way possible. I am humbled by the love this community showed the senior class and feel lucky to live in a place that when life throws you a curveball the community steps up.
TMHS Principal Sara Kimble
