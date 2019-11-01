DEAR EDITOR:
As a student at Telluride High School, I seized the opportunity of taking a mentorship class for the first semester of my junior year. This class supports students in engaging with local businesses while encouraging the exploration of potential career opportunities.
Because of my interest in architecture, I reached out to Peter Sante at Sante Architects as a way to explore this field. With other projects outside of Telluride, Peter is very busy, and I appreciate his willingness to be my mentor. I chose to direct my focus on architectural renderings and perspective drawings with the intent of improving my accuracy, speed and skills in this arena. Together, he and I have focused on the repetition of different perspectives, including one-, two- and three-point perspective as I begin to feel more comfortable with each sketch. Recently, I have begun to explore Twinmotion, an online animation program that specializes in high-quality renderings and real-time visuals. Twinmotion’s speed is helpful in the presentation of ideas between an architect and their client as communication is the backbone of a company. It is necessary for architects to communicate their vision and possible concerns with their team or clients. I believe that learning this ability will monumentally benefit me not only in this mentorship, but for the rest of my life.
As a mentee, I enjoy the freedom of choosing the direction of my learning and how I think it would best be presented during the mentorship expo in December. This self-guided and informative mentorship is a valuable learning experience that I am sure will open many doors for me in the future. I would like to thank Heather Rosen for this wonderful opportunity and Peter Sante for his time and expertise.
Samantha Almoney
Telluride
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.