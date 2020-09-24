As a hunter, angler, and lover of wild places, I owe an enormous debt of gratitude to those public lands heroes who came before me. The more I read of our country’s history, the more I realize that the designation and protection of the wilderness areas we enjoy today were far from inevitable. To the contrary, economic and political forces were relentless, as they are today, in turning natural resources into economic value, habitat into shareholder profit. Those who saw the value in preserving wilderness for future generations were outliers, and it took courage, grit and vision to fight the wholesale development of our country’s wild places.
This month marks the 56th Anniversary of the passage of the Wilderness Act, which established the National Wilderness Preservation System. The Wilderness Act was a visionary piece of legislation that enshrined into law the value of wildlife habitat, clean water and non-mechanized outdoor recreation opportunities, as well as the opportunity to return to the natural world: the home in which we evolved and honed our intelligence as hunter-gatherers.
Congress has protected some of Colorado’s most spectacular areas through the Wilderness Act, and we are now close to adding to that legacy. In 2019, Colorado Senator Michael Bennet and Representative Joe Neguse introduced the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy (CORE) Act, and Representative Diana DeGette introduced the Protecting America’s Wilderness Act. These modern day public lands advocates helped to get both bills passed in the House version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), but it remains to be seen if they will be in the final version of the bill as it makes its way to the Senate.
Many of the lands included for wilderness designation are in my own backyard, and I can attest to their outstanding wilderness character: I have hunted elk to feed my family in the high basins of the proposed Sneffels and Lizard Head additions, I have scaled the shaley slopes of McKenna Peak and glassed its foothills for mule deer, I have climbed the peaks of the Sheep Mountain Special Management Area and skied down their slopes in spring, and I have listened to wild turkeys gobble in the predawn darkness of the Naturita Canyon Mineral Withdrawal. All of these lands are included in the CORE Act. Of the lands included in the Protecting America’s Wilderness Act, I have cast dry flies for trout in Norwood Canyon and not seen a soul all day, I have floated in awe through the Dolores River Canyon, I have stood on the summit of Handies and Redcloud Peak as a child and looked in wonder over the San Juan Mountains, and I have searched for antler sheds on the rocky slopes of Sewemup Mesa. These areas have all been singled out by land management agencies and citizen’s groups for their unique wilderness character, and formal designation as wilderness would simply ensure that this character is preserved for future generations.
Growing up in Durango, I was lucky to have the Weminuche Wilderness not far away. I took the adventures I had there and in other wild places for granted. I didn’t appreciate the importance of the habitat or clean water or solitude or self-discovery that wilderness areas provide to Americans. In the face of increasing recreation and population pressures, our existing wilderness areas are looking increasingly inadequate to meet society’s and wildlife’s needs. Now as an expectant father, I see these bills as this generation’s opportunity to preserve in perpetuity the places where anyone, regardless of wealth, has been able to exist in the flow of nature for a short while.
As a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Senator Cory Gardner has the opportunity to ensure that these well-supported wilderness bills are signed into law. Coloradans have shown their overwhelming support for wilderness, and in the face of greatly increased recreation on public lands and a global pandemic, wilderness protections are needed in this state more than ever before. Senator Gardner has dragged his feet on the CORE Act ever since its introduction nearly two years ago, claiming he would not oppose its passage but doing nothing to support it. Now is the time for him to push these bills across the finish line. So as we observe this 56th Anniversary of the Wilderness Act, I ask Senator Cory Gardner and Coloradans, what will be our contribution to the legacy of those before us?
