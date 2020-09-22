DEAR EDITOR:
While I'm grateful the predictions for a summer tourism bust were wrong, the influx came with a big downside. Namely, many of our "secret" spots were transformed in to veritable RV parks. One example of this was Gold King Basin. For years, I've visited the basin at least weekly during the summer. The solitude was always amazing, especially considering the hordes at nearby Alta Lakes. In the past decade, I think I've seen one person camping there. So imagine my surprise when, on my first trip up there this year, I found 10 campsites, tire ruts through wildflowers, toilet paper tossed behind trees and so much trash that what I carried out hardly made a dent in what's there. Since there is no doubt the swarm of RVs will be back next summer, I'd encourage everyone to start thinking of themselves not just as residents of this place, but as stewards. One simple way to help is by carrying small trash bags in our packs as we travel our more popular trails and forest roads. Unfortunately, no one is going to keep Telluride clean for us. We have to do it for ourselves.
Greg Durham
Mountain Village
