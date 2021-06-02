DEAR EDITOR:
We all know the challenge of finding parking in Telluride. It may be a daily battle for some. Sometimes you might park where you shouldn’t thinking, “I’ll come back in a few minutes.” It’s 3:30 p.m. on a powder day, and you know that at 4:15 p.m. the ski day departure begins and you can find some space for the day, night or even a week. It’s not a daily battle for me, but it does happen often. You come back and "yes!” there’s no ticket and you move along, but not so fast.
Did you know that code enforcement can write a ticket and not leave it on your car? They don’t send you anything in the mail informing you of the violation, or the impending court date, nothing to let you know that an outstanding ticket is out there. The court date comes and goes. And the fine, well, it doubles.
I didn’t know until a few months later, and I only found out because my parking permit was about to expire. I created an account online because I saw that you can now get an O zoned permit that way, I thought, “Sure, I’ll try it,” but for some reason it wouldn’t go through. Oh, it’s because I have an outstanding parking violation of a $120! But how, when I never got a ticket? And now you see where we are going with this.
I just wanted to let everyone know. I guess I missed the public service announcement (If I somehow really did miss this PSA then shame on me! I try to keep up) regarding this new code enforcement policy, and maybe you did to. I was informed recently that they write very few paper tickets these days. Furthermore, is a parking violation really a violation if you don’t know it exists? The answer is yes. You’re a sly one, Telluride, but I’m catching on and letting everyone know your secrets.
Mindy Smith
Telluride
