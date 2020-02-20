DEAR EDITOR:
This year, 36 high school students had the opportunity to mentor with many generous community members. I’d like to thank each of them for sharing their time and expertise to help enhance our students’ experience in the work force. Erin Ax, Goose Bennetts, Joanna Brown, Mark Campbell, Tara Carter, Adrienne Christy, Keith D'Angelo, Susana Garcia, Tommy Hein, Kristin Holbrook, Severin Johnson, Jen Julia, Robert Kauflin, Dianna Koelliker, Sean McCarthy, Scott Mijares, M'Lin Miller, Tom Nading, Mason Osgood, Kristine Perpar, Brittany Picard, Todd Pierce, Melissa Plantz, Todd Rutledge, Peter Sante, Brett Schreckengost, Ashley Smith, Steven Smolen, Maggie Stevens, Colin Sullivan, Betsy Thompson and Orion Willits. This program has been running for over 20 years and has enriched the professional lives of hundreds of students. Aside from the various ways the community has benefitted from this, our students have gone on to get jobs, boost résumés, and be better prepared for college and the workforce. The spring Mentorship Expo will be May 19 and 20 in the TMHS lobby. If you would like to become a mentor, please contact me at hrosen@telluride.k12.co.us.
Heather Rosen
Telluride High School CTE technology teacher
