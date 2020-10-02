No, I'm not calling for everyone to discard their facial masks immediately and pretend that coronavirus is no longer a problem. I'm not referring to COVID-19 in any way, at least not in this column. Instead I'm making a plea. I'm sending out a prayer for an end to pretense and deception.
I'll start things off. Yes, I'm all in for Trump. I hope he wins. I'll probably even vote for him for the first time in my life this November. Do I like him? Do I think he has what it takes to be president for another four years? Not really. I think he's an embarrassment and an ignorant boob. How's that for an endorsement?
All the remarks above were made before the first presidential debate. I wrote them yesterday, and today, the day I write these words, is the day after a rather unusual spectacle played out on television screens across the country. I watched the debate on my tablet screen like millions of others around the world. You may have watched the first 20 minutes then switched to something else having determined that this was a train wreck that had little chance of getting any better. You were right.
The best thing about the night was that it may have brought us closer to a convincing Biden win in 2020. I know that sounds contradictory to my already-stated endorsement of his opponent, but I'm truly conflicted. The one certainty in all this is that a hotly contested election in November is the last thing we need right now, especially one without a certain conclusion. Some say that America is on a dangerous precipice. We may be inexorably headed toward dissolution or at least further unrest. This conclusion by Douglass Murray, among others, has no flaws that I can point to. Every day we're slipping closer to the edge.
Second on my list of things to be avoided is a Democrat victory. This is no longer the Democrat party of years ago. Its old guard are growing ever older and less relevant and are losing ground to a younger, more ideologically-driven cadre. I fear their lack of allegiance to founding principles, their lack of historical grounding, their contempt for America itself, and I fear their contempt for the half of the country that's not yet on board with their radical agenda. I fear the power this movement acquires each time organizations and governments bend to its demands however unrealistic and destructive. The woke revolutionaries are an unimpressive bunch on their own, but with the acquiesce of people with real power who've been cowed and bullied into assent, their strength is immeasurable.
The debate on Tuesday should have focused on trust. Who should be entrusted with the presidency going forward, Biden or Trump? Someone on Trump's staff must have known that, must have driven that point home to the president. Trump ignored all that and went with his worst instincts. A smart strategy would have had him firing off questions and challenges to his opponent aimed at uncovering inconsistencies and weaknesses in Biden's plans and the platform of his party, then allowing him to spin in circles trying to reconcile them. He could have pounded the wedge between Biden and the direction of his party. Apparently, listening to Biden was not on Trump's mind. Listening to his own voice was a higher priority. Studying Biden's beliefs and statements, and record prior to the debate apparently never occurred to him. He was happy to go with the Cliff Notes version supplied to him by the most demagogic, and least fact-based voices on talk radio. Trump could have instead demonstrated some discipline, some acumen, some grace. That's really all he needed to do to win over the undecided voters this debate was aimed at. To the extent those qualities exist in him, they were not in evidence on Tuesday night.
I guess I got what I was asking for. At least for one half of the contest we had a clear view of the man with the mask off. We saw the real Donald Trump without any attempt to hide it. That's not politic. A politician on the national level is essentially an updated version of the old-fashioned snake oil salesman. Pretense and evasion are second nature to them. It's admirable that Trump refuses, or perhaps is incapable of, playing that game. His lack of a filter can be refreshing, or it can turn on him, as it often does, and he just looks ridiculous and petty.
