In the past few months, news stories of all kinds have come out about women using marijuana during pregnancy. Part of the reason for the publicity surge around this topic is more pregnant women are opting to use it. Two separate studies released this summer showed use among pregnant women has roughly doubled from the early 2000s to 2017.
So why are more pregnant women opting to consume marijuana? Some credit the increase to the changing legal status of cannabis in states around the country. Illinois will officially become the 11th state (plus the District of Columbia) to legalize recreational cannabis on Jan. 1, 2020. There are also 22 states that have some kind of medical marijuana law on the books.
I’ve spent the past few weeks weeding through all of the articles and many studies about the potential health risks and/or benefits of cannabis use during pregnancy — not because I’m expecting and curious about my options, as many women in this country are right now. I did it for a freelance piece I wrote in a new women’s magazine on cannabis.
There are clearly strong opinions on both sides of the argument when it comes to this issue. Health organizations like the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Academy of Pediatrics are sounding the alarm, recommending against using it. The surgeon general, Dr. Jerome Adams, also issued a warning at the end of August, saying marijuana grown today is much more potent than 20 years ago, and he is concerned pregnant women — as well as teens and others — aren’t aware of potential health hazards.
“The scary truth is that the actual potential for harm has increased,” Adams said. “This ain’t your mother’s marijuana.”
On the other side, there are many women coming out saying marijuana helped relieve intense symptoms during their pregnancy, from nausea and pain to depression and anxiety. Many feel cannabis options like CBD or THC are a safer choice for them, and their baby, than strong prescription medications.
As far as studies go on the topic, there aren’t many out there that help move the needle in either direction. There was a study conducted in Jamaica in the 1990s that showed newborns exposed to marijuana were less irritable and more alert than those unexposed. On the other side, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine released a review in 2017 finding a link between smoking cannabis during pregnancy and lower birth weight. Both sides agree that more studies are needed in order to understand health risks and/or benefits, but since marijuana is still federally illegal and considered a Schedule 1 substance, conducting studies can be challenging.
Even if pregnancy is not currently or ever going to be in your life, this debate and how it’s being handled is a good case study for what’s to come as marijuana gets even more mainstream, but is still not federally legal.
When it comes to cannabis use during pregnancy, health concerns aren’t the only issues at play; there are also legal ones. In many states, women can face severe consequences if they or their child test positive for marijuana at birth. Women can have the offense put on their record, they could be charged with a felony and even have their child taken away. These laws also disproportionately affect African American women and low-income communities, according to a 2013 study by the National Advocates for Pregnant Woman. And, for Colorado’s rather lax laws around recreational marijuana, the state is actually on the stricter side when it comes to this issue, stating that substance abuse during pregnancy is considered child abuse.
I don’t plan on becoming pregnant in the near future, but from what I’ve read about this issue, it’s clear more research must be done for us to understand just what cannabis consumption may or may not do to an unborn child. That being said, I think the decision on whether to use cannabis to combat painful or nauseating symptoms during pregnancy should be left up to the women, her family and her health care professional. And no one should be put at risk of losing their child if they decide cannabis is the best option for them.
