Real Estate Transfer Tax (RETT) has become a hot button topic in Telluride the past few years, and for good reason. The flat 3 percent tax on top of most real estate sales adds up to a lot of revenue for the town. In 2020, RETT brought in almost $14.5 million dollars, and in 2021, we have already collected $7.75 million dollars. The town uses these funds for capital projects, and occasionally makes transfers to other funds to make up for shortfalls.
It seems that some members of the community believe the town is somehow being secretive about how that money is being spent. Even more curiously, we have heard that “Town Council members don’t even know how it is spent.” As one of seven members of council who spends hours and hours in Capital Fund budget meetings every fall, I can assure you we give a lot of attention to how this money is saved, strategized and spent.
I can also admit that our town communication with the public can improve, and I am always open to hear new or better ways to get the word out to the community and make information available. If you have ideas, please send them to council through our town clerk at tkavanaugh@telluride-co.gov. However, in this category I am stumped as to why people are unable to find this information. The Town of Telluride’s budget and financial statements for the past three years are 100 percent available on our website and detail not only specific capital project requests from each department annually, and the town’s long term strategies, but also a five-year capital outlay plan for how these funds will be used. If you are having a hard time finding the 2021 budget documents in the “Finance” section of the town website, a Google search of “Town of Telluride Budget” will bring you straight there. The 2021 budget is over 150 pages long with dozens of pages devoted to the Capital Plan.
In our last meeting, a proposal was brought forward to lock in a minimum amount of cash ($2 million annually) to be spend out of the Capital Fund for community housing, as part of an alternative to the citizen initiative limiting short-term tentals. Most people know that I am 100 percent for spending on community housing, and I have pushed for many funding increases, including a property tax, short-term rental taxes and raising mitigation fees on new development. However, this concept to commit a fixed amount of future RETT revenue doesn’t jive with me, because this revenue source is not stable year over year. With this huge windfall of revenue over the past two years, we are seeing low inventory of properties on the market, and cannot reasonably expect these high numbers of RETT revenue to continue. Every year we need to basically “guess” what the real estate market is going to do the following year in order to build our budget. If anyone has a crystal ball, please let me know!
Our more stable sales tax revenue is dedicated to general operating costs of our budget, like staff salaries and facility operations. In comparison, RETT is far more volatile year over year, as the real estate market responds to different impacts, from a lack of local inventory to the global economy. Government should budget this kind of less predictable revenue conservatively. Healthy reserves in our capital fund are good. Besides, we have already used $3.75 million dollars of that 2020 budget to purchase the Canyonlands lot (the parking lot east of Clark’s Market) for housing, so it is not as though we aren’t willing to spend this money on community housing. Instead, we are choosing to make these decisions in a step-by-step manner, so that we can be nimble and flexible as circumstances evolve and opportunities present.
I write this not to shoot down ideas for input, but to provide more information. The RETT discussion amongst the community is very timely as well, as this week we begin our fascinating but grueling budget process. Our first meeting covered the General Fund during our normal council meeting Tuesday, and at a budget meeting on Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon, we will discuss the Capital Improvement Plan for 2022. I wholeheartedly encourage anyone interested to tune in, or to at least check out the packet, which will include tons of charts, spreadsheets and memos from our talented staff. These meetings really give a good picture of what our local government does and how we spend our money. We don’t always agree on how this money should be spent, but we always try to compromise, and we always take public input, so please let us know what you think.
Thanks for reading, and see you on Thursday bit.ly/3AblS18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.