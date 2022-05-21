DEAR EDITOR:
This year, 28 high school students had the opportunity to mentor with many generous community members. I’d like to thank each of them for sharing their time and expertise to help enrich our students’ experiences in the work force through the Telluride High School Mentorship Program.
Alline Arguelles, Traci Baize, Patrick Berry, Sharon Broady, Bill Fandel, Nuria Galipienso, John Hunt, Mike Jackman, Hannah Kiermayr, Scottie Larsen, Jonathan Liaos, Jon Martin, Sam McNichols, Gregory Moorman, Ericka Moir, Karen O’Dell, Cara Pallone, John Pandolfo, Jesse Pekkala, Conor Pelton, CC Roque, Christine Sandoval, Mike Shimkonis, Steven Smolen, Marty Stetina, Jaime Stewart, Sasha Sullivan, Derek Touhy, Orion Willits, Aura Zink.
This program has been running for over 20 years and has improved the professional lives of hundreds of students. Aside from the various ways the community has benefitted from this, our students have gone on to get jobs, enhance resumés, and be better prepared for college and the workforce. If you would like to become a mentor please contact me at hrosen@telluride.k12.co.us.
With gratitude,
Heather Rosen
CTE Technology Teacher, NBCT
Telluride High School
