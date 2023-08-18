The summer seems to fly by on the mesa.
The long days of this season string together and in no time, autumn is in the air. But between solstice and equinox there is August, a perfect opportunity to harvest wild plants. The mesa is full of beautiful flowering plants that have medicinal properties that help to heal.
A few years back a neighbor was out horseback riding. I noticed some sort of plant stuck to the back flank of the horse, and brought it to her attention. Apparently, earlier that day the horse had rubbed up against a barbed-wire fence causing a deep cut. My neighbor picked some fresh yarrow from the pasture, then packed the leaves and flowers into the cut to stop the bleeding. I was so impressed, I went home and looked up this flowering yarrow and realized it is a great addition to any first-aid kit. A pleasant looking plant known for its silver-green feathery foliage and its flat umbel flowers. This wound healing medicine can be turned into a poultice for stings as well as burns. Used as a tincture it repels insects. One cup of yarrow tea three times a day cures fevers, colds and infections. Yarrow is not just a pretty flower; it is an all-in-one healing plant.
When I first moved to the mesa, I was cutting across a field wearing shorts and scrapped up against a stinging nettle. At the time, I cursed nettles for irritating my skin. But while looking up how to calm the rash, I realized this edible is rich in vitamins and minerals. So, I put on gloves, went out to the field, picked a bunch of nettles and boiled them up like spinach for dinner. Additionally, nettle tea breaks down the build-up of uric-acids, a symptom of arthritis and gout. Topically, it’s an effective hair rinse for fighting dandruff. This seemingly irritating species is actually quite soothing.
Years ago, a local plant guru who foraged regularly from our forest, mentioned having bouts of insomnia. I asked her what she planned to do about it, she pulled from her pocket a white stringy root that looked like Medusa’s hair. It was valerian a root with powerful folklore behind it, and when used sparingly relieves anxiety, insomnia, headaches and nervous tension. What I noticed right away about valerian is it smells like stinky feet. If you get past the rank odor, this magical root can bring on deep sleep along with lucid dreams.
There is nothing better than wild strawberry, raspberry and chokecherry jams or jellies. All these berries grow near my home. But the lesser-known medicinal qualities of these plants bring even greater value to them. Woodland strawberry leaf can be plucked and placed on mouth sores for relief. Raspberry tea is a wonderful tonic for female health. When mixed with loads of sugar, chokecherry syrup is a standard treatment for a dry cough.
And so it goes, the white powder on Aspen bark has aspirin-like qualities. Arnica makes a soothing muscle salve. The fresh tips of evergreens provide vitamin C, and osha root clears a cough. Rosehips are full of antioxidants, and elderberry tea breaks a fever. The mesa forest is a cornucopia of pharmaceuticals bursting with healing properties to be discovered.
For me, learning how flowers, shrubs, and weeds cure certain ailments is an important aspect of identifying plants that grow near my home. At times, the vastness and solitude of the mesa can make one feel alone. Cultivating a relationship with plants, creates a familiarity that leads to a strong union with the natural world. Being introduced to their family and genus allows me to connect to my roots.
Over the years, the flowering plants on the mesa have tickled my senses, as well as provided comfort for everyday aches and pains. The relationship I have developed with plants has led to more intimacy with this land. The medicinal qualities of plants, and how to use them, has taught me the importance of our relationship to nature. It is just another way the world around us interacts to help us find balance. The smallest things can be a gift that brings back good health, if we are only willing to stop and smell the roses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.