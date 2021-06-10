As of Wednesday, French people are able to stay out until 11 p.m. for the first time in nearly eight months. We have been under some sort of curfew since October 23, 2020, — as early as 6 p.m. during the dark, winter months — and being able to stay out an hour past sunset feels liberating.
I actually did not take advantage of the extra two hours of freedom yesterday. It was only 24 hours after my second vaccine dose, and I was still feeling quite run down, but enjoyed hearing music, laughter and the clank of petanque balls outside my window until late.
Paris is back!
Several other restrictions were also lifted alongside the pushback of curfew. The borders reopened for vaccinated tourists, including Americans, as well as other tourists from “green” countries, regardless of their vaccine status.
Restaurants can now open for inside dining at limited capacity, and cinemas and museums, which have been open for several weeks, can now welcome more guests. Gyms and public swimming pools are also finally able to open.
Given that it is supposed to be 90 degrees on Sunday, I am looking forward to spending some time at Piscine Joséphine Baker — the outdoor pool that floats on the Seine.
Things are looking up. More than 28 million people in France have received at least one dose of the vaccine (55 percent of the adult population), and over 14 million are fully vaccinated. The government’s June 15 target of 30 million first doses will likely be reached two or three days early.
COVID-19 caseloads are falling rapidly. There are now an average of 6,487 positive tests per day, with a 2.14 percent positivity rate. At the end of April, that average was over 22,000.
After months of closures, it is so wonderful to see people sitting on terrasses, drinking espresso and wine. Even the stereotypically surly French waiters laugh easily and smile often. The ones I’ve spoken to say that they are just so happy to be back to work.
Our corner café got a full refurbishment for the grand reopening, and they now have a lovely wooden outdoor terrasse covered in flowers and plants.
And the smells. I hadn’t realized how much the months of closures changed the smell of the city. With cafés and bistros shuttered, only the worst of the smells prevailed: pee, stale metro air rising up from the vents and old garbage. Now, my neighborhood smells again of browned butter, strong coffee, roast chicken and fresh bread.
Although I am looking forward to having friends and family visit, it has been nice to have the first few weeks of terrasses just with French people. We’ve been through so much, and everyone seems ecstatic to be able to celebrate our newfound collective freedom.
The warm weather helps, and the accelerated vaccination campaign proved crucial. Nearly 90 percent of people ages 75-79 have gotten at least one dose. For the 70-74 bracket, it is over 85 percent, and for those 65-69, it is 75 percent. As of May 31, vaccines have been open to everyone 18 and up.
Of course, there is still a long way to go. To reach herd immunity, at least 60-70 percent of the population must be protected against the virus either from previous infection or by vaccination, and some experts now believe that this figure might be closer to 90 percent.
France has already smashed early survey results claiming that only 49 percent of the population would get a vaccine, there is still vaccine hesitancy, especially in the countryside where people live in very isolated hamlets that were never hit by the pandemic. Many of these residents do not feel the need to get vaccinated yet.
When I was in Champagne two weeks ago, we spent a morning at a small vineyard owned by our Airbnb hosts. They were very welcoming and generous with their champagne. They were also “mild” anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers.
“Oh, you don’t need to wear those,” the owner and CEO of the vignoble told us when we parked our bikes and started to put on our masks.
“We just don’t really see the point. We don’t see anyone out here. COVID never felt very real. We had clandestine dinners with our neighbors in the cave de champagne during all the confinements,” he added.
However, he and his wife are avid travelers. They’re big fans of the American West and spend about five weeks driving around in a camper van every summer. I think they have actually been to more national parks than I have, which is saying something. They were not able to go in 2020 because of the pandemic, so they both grudgingly admitted that they would eventually get vaccinated in order to travel.
Thus far in France, it appears that many of the vaccine hesitant fall into this category: not morally opposed to getting vaccinated eventually but also not particularly motivated to line up and get a shot right now. I’m hoping that enough of these people can be convinced eventually.
The French government has apparently started calling some of the oldest people individually, encouraging them to get vaccinated and helping schedule appointments. Only 77 percent of those ages 80 and up are vaccinated — lower than the next oldest bracket.
For now it simply feels wonderful to be able to enjoy our new freedoms, the warm summer weather (before it gets too hot) and have a spritz on a terrasse.
