DEAR EDITOR:
We would like to extend our thanks and appreciation to the Telluride Association of Realtors. After many years of working and renting in mountain towns, we were finally able to purchase a home here in Telluride. TAR’s First Time Homebuyers Assistance Program provided us with a generous grant to assist with the costs of closing, for which we are extremely grateful. We feel so lucky to be part of a community that supports others in finding a home in this special place. Thank you, TAR!
Erin Hollingsworth & Jamie Hozack
Telluride
