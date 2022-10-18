DEAR EDITOR:
On Oct. 8, Ridgway Spirit Fest created an experience of a labyrinth walk, which was followed by a writing workshop of insight. The labyrinth is located locally at Kathy and Mick Graff’s property. They have created this labyrinth with the community, and it continues to be lovingly and generously open to all whom would like to have the experience. It was a beautiful day, bringing 12 participants together who shared an experience of inner-deepening, connection and synchronicity.
Lisè Gottwald set and held sacred ceremonial space with prayerful intention, drumming, fire and music. Her words below speak briefly of the history and the depth of the experiential possibility of walking the labyrinth:
"The labyrinth is thought of as an Earth Temple, that which unites Heaven & Earth dating as far back as 5,000 years. These archetypal patterns can be found in places as diverse as Peru, Africa, Arizona, Iceland, Crete, Egypt, India, Sweden, England, France. … It is a spiral, an energetic wave of energy that is both internal and external. It is an ancient practice, a tool for the spiritual seeker on their journey, the quest to find the Holy Grail, to know the Divine, the Presence of God within. An intention is set, a pause from the mundane, symbolically we walk to the center, the center of our Being."
Following the labyrinth walk, the group was led by Margaret Emerson, a local published author, in an insight writing workshop. Guiding questions by Margaret gave all participants an opportunity to deepen into their experience of the labyrinth walk through insight. There was a deepening sense of synchronicity within the circle through the sharing of each individual’s insights. The collective experience was one of Unity, of Oneness.
The Flame of Hope was part of this event, thanks to Diedra Silbert, whose friend, Annie Bachmann, the Flame’s U.S. Ambassador, brought it here from Madison, Wisconsin. The Flame of Hope is an international symbol that aims to bring healing, peace and justice to the earth by uniting world-wide historic and sacred fires and by inviting all humankind to add their wishes and prayers into it. So far, the Flame of Hope contains 12 major flames, including the Peace Flame of Hiroshima and Rev. Martin Luther King’s Eternal Flame. It holds over 90,000 people’s wishes/prayers globally, including those from Pope Francis, and Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson, Dr. Arun Ghandi.
Spirit Fest participants added their wishes to the Flame of Hope after the Labyrinth walk. To learn more, visit the webiste and/or view the video at these links: flameofhope.net and https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=DD8bh_9jxkU.
All came away feeling inspired and hopeful for a peaceful future knowing that we have a place in the creation of that. Ridgway Spirit Fest is committed to creating community experiences that awaken the truth that we are all one, blessed and a blessing to be living in harmony with All on this beautiful planet, Earth.
Ridgway Spirit Fest Board of Directors
