DEAR EDITOR:
On May 3, 2022, voters in the Telluride Hospital District will be electing board members and whether to approve the debt issuance to fund the construction of the new medical center.
I am one of the candidates running for a board seat.
My wife, Diane, and I have been property owners in Telluride since 1990 and full-time residents for the past 4 years after spending half time in town for the past 14 years. The medical center has always been one of the most important aspects of our lives here. As the community has grown and the medical needs expanded, the necessity for a new health care facility has become increasingly urgent.
My background includes being the assistant secretary for management of the VA and the deputy secretary of the VA (acting). The VA encompasses and operates the largest medical institution in the United States. Additionally, as the CEO of USO Worldwide, I have had experience managing operations in the not-for-profit sphere.
I am deeply committed to the Telluride community and the well-being of all of us. Please vote for me, Edward (Ned) Powell, on May 3 to join the Telluride Hospital District's Board of Directors.
Edward A. Powell
Telluride
