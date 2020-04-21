DEAR EDITOR:
April 22 is not just any old Earth Day, it is its 50th anniversary!
20 million U.S. citizens participated in the first Earth Day on April 22, 1970, which was 10 percent of the population at the time.
Conceived by Sen. Gaylord Nelson (D-WI) and cosponsored by Rep. Pete McCloskey (R-CA), it was organized by 25-year-old Harvard grad student Denis Hayes. This “national teach-in on the environment” channeled anti-Vietnam War energy into environmental consciousness.
Air pollution from smokestacks and leaded gas was making people sick; some rivers were so polluted they could be set on fire; throwing trash out of car windows was OK. Pesticides were applied generously, without concern for the health of the workers, consumers or the soil. Although Rachel Carson's “Silent Spring,” published in 1962, had become a national bestseller introducing the complexity and fragility of the ecological web to a broad public, her warnings had so far failed to prompt environmental action.
By 1970, however, people were ready to act. The percentage of citizens who cited cleaning up air and water as one of their top three political priorities rose from 17 percent in 1965 to 53 percent in 1970. Citizens of all political convictions and all ages understood the dire need for protection of natural resources and the planet as a whole. They poured into the streets and onto college campuses en masse to demand swift, decisive change. And they were heard. That same year, President Richard Nixon established the EPA and strongly improved the Clean Air Act and the Clean Water Act. The Endangered Species Act followed in 1973.
Over the next 30 years, Earth Day grew into a worldwide event. Some years saw more meaningful and consequential activity than others that looked more like neighborhood spring cleaning parties. The year 2000 stood out, with its focus on global warming and renewable energy, as 184 nations observed Earth Day that year.
Today, with the need for decisive action greater than ever, when even moderate politicians recognize climate change as an existential threat and young people fear for their future, we have to bring back the original revolutionary spirit and fervor of the first Earth Day, whatever form that can take in these times of COVID-19. We have no time to lose. We have to make the choice between saving a habitable planet for our children or continuing to recklessly destroy our home.
At the beginning of this year, the official Earth Day 2020 website proclaimed optimistically that this year's celebrations and marches would see 20 million participants from all around the globe. Of course, COVID-19 changed that, along with everything else. But luckily, a lot of computer savvy young people swiftly moved everything online. There will be three days filled with calls to action, virtual rallies, music, theater and celebrities.
While we are hunkering down with puzzles and recipes for sour dough bread, the president and his cohorts have been dismantling environmental protections fast and furiously. We cannot let this virus make us passive. Please tune in, learn what you can do and do it.
The double whammy of coronavirus plus climate crisis holds enormous potential for change for the better, but requires our compassionate action now. Visit earthdaylive2020.org for more information.
Elisabeth Gick
Boulder/Telluride
