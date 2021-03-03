Tom Petty wasn’t kidding when he wailed in plaintive, rock heartbreak fashion that the waiting is the hardest part. He was talking about true love. I’m talking about the end of this damn pandemic. That will be just about as satisfying as finding The One. In the most surreal lap around the sun I’ve ever experienced, the fact that we’ve been in this dystopian time warp for a year now defies belief. It would be a figment of the imagination — or a chapter torn from my start-again-stop-again post-Apocalyptic novel — if not for the pile of facemasks on the kitchen counter telling me how real it all is. Why write about wiping human life from the planet when there are plenty of forces already busy trying to accomplish just that?
Think about it — one year of pandemic living. Imagine, if you will, that you would enter an unsteady world as unfamiliar as an alien landscape. A world in which we helped each other and tore each other apart in equal measure. A world of isolation and anguish, of roaring silence and nary a visitor. Here in Tiny Town, we feared the lack of festivals would spell economic doom. How wrong we were. Our little village attracted the Sprinter van caravans in droves, spilling their contents of boot prints, cash, candy wrappers and crumpled masks in our holy places. Cash on the barrelhead for every home, no matter who might already be living there, hanging on by a thread. Our successes trebled our woes.
It’s been a year since the arrival of the coronavirus that upended our lives. A year since it took the first life from my family, and since then, the families of half a million more souls. A year since those of us lucky enough to be able to work remotely started each day with a commute from the coffee maker in the kitchen up the stairs to the desk. That was my commute. A year ago, daffodils lent sunny comfort to those early, anxious days. They’re back, the Telluride Historical Museum’s annual fundraiser a hash mark on the wall of a year spent yearning for those we could not see. A year ago, local creatives got busy with fabric and sewing machines, and cranked out handmade masks by the bushel, masks that health officials finally decided we needed to wear. Flatten the curve. A year or so ago, we thought we had a handle on this thing. Maybe.
The sight of empty chairlifts happened too soon. The sigh of relief that heralds offseason instead was a sharp inhalation before going underground. Thankfully, instead of beginning in the fall, the pandemic made its way to Colorado in March, when the days were lengthening and spring’s promise stirred even the dustiest of loins. Here we are again, the arrival of the seasons as immutable and gloriously predictable as ever in a time when little is predictable. Spring is a time of hope.
Here were are, a year hence, adept at eye-balling six feet, a mask in every coat pocket, Zoom savvy and perhaps a little fatter. I could extol the silver linings. I have realized many. But with too many people grieving lost loved ones, or dependent on food banks and needing extraordinary assistance just to keep a roof over their heads, I am loathe to report even the smallest of triumphs. Best to look ahead.
If only I had a crystal ball. If only I didn’t chuck those telling tea leaves in the compost. The only thing I can see is a vision of what I want. I want the unemployed to have jobs. I want herd immunity. I want compassionate leadership from the top and all-for-one-one-for-all spirit from the rest of us. I want a drink at the Buck. I want to dance in Town Park, moved to tears by soaring guitar notes, the company of beloveds and a head full of Colorado legal. I want to hold my children, and pour my mama a stiff one before settling into some serious bird watching and skewering of Texas politicians. I want to stuff my house with my motley crew of Thanksgiving celebrants and fill my summertime patio with the ladies of the Bubble Brigade. I want to conduct an interview for a story in the sun on a bench near the Coffee Cowboy, maskless face to maskless face.
I want the patience to be able to wait just a little bit longer. It really is the hardest part. Waiting for whatever happens next.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.