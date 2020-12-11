DEAR EDITOR:
The Telluride School District (TSD) would like to thank the Telluride community for their support of TSD during these unusual times. From the beginning of the pandemic, Telluride banded together and helped our school community in so many ways.
Thank you to: Tri-County Health Network for continuing the lunch program during summer breaks; Telluride Foundation for arranging connectivity for students to engage in remote learning and for funding routine testing for teachers and staff through COVID Check Colorado; Telluride Association of Realtors for funding student lunches and COVID expenses; Mountain Market in Mountain Village for selecting TSD as the recipient of their "no change program"; Clark's Market for picking TSD to be a benefactor in their "7 Days of Ways to Save" program; Bright Futures for their donation of thermometers; The amazing board of Telluride Education Foundation for their work on the Compassion Campaign which has brought teacher lunches to each school once a month, supporting quiches in quarantine, and purchasing holiday turkeys for staff; San Miguel County for a school counseling grant; Elks Lodge No. 692 for their donation to purchase hotspots; Johnson Family Foundation for a grant to promote entrepreneurship; Pinhead for new STEM lab tables; Telluride Rotary for the Owl System used for remote learning in the special education classes; San Miguel Public Health and the Telluride Medical Center for their continuing guidance, support, and communication; The multitude of parent volunteers who have helped with temperature checks, recess duties, made masks, brought bubble water, chocolate, food and much, much more; Our Telluride School Board for their hours and hours of volunteer work.
While we often hear “it takes a village,” the Telluride community has proven time and time again that our village is truly exceptional. Thank you for your help in making Telluride the best village to be a part of.
With gratitude,
Telluride School District Staff
