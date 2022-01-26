There’s no other way to say it except to say it: I’m a love junkie. Loving things fiercely and abundantly is just the way I’m wired. I’m quick to love, whether it’s the obviously loveable (summertime and babies) or just things that jump out at me randomly, like the wild swirling colors of a freshly picked peach or the sharp smell of a briny tide. It doesn’t take much for my heart to gush with love, but what really gets me fired up is witnessing other people’s love and the joy that accompanies it.
Even if another person’s love doesn’t quite make sense to me I usually admire it just the same and almost always find it fascinating to hear about it. Like the time I was at this little farmers market in Maine and met a man who was raffling off a Big Green Egg in support of a local charity. A Big Green Egg, in case you didn’t know, is a kind of outdoor grill. I’ve never owned one or used one, but I guess Big Green Eggs are pretty decent, as far as grills go. This man at the farmers market was absolutely smitten with his Big Green Egg. He was practically blushing as he described to me, in great detail, the countless merits of his miraculous grill.
“It has the best temperature control and heat retention of any grill on the market! It cooks to absolute perfection! You haven’t lived until you’ve had a steak cooked on this baby!”
I didn’t have the heart to tell him I’m a vegetarian.
As I listened to this man speak so endearingly, his eyes aglow with such sincere appreciation, I couldn’t help being drawn in. I’ve learned that love can be infectious, no matter how odd or unlikely the subject. I bought a raffle ticket from the guy. I didn’t win. And even though I never bought a Big Green Egg of my own, I do regard them with a lingering respect. Once you’ve been touched by love, you can’t help but carry it with you.
Love has been on my mind a lot lately, most likely because it tends to be a life raft for me when things get sketchy or uncertain in the world. I didn’t make a New Year’s resolution at the onset of 2022 (I learned some time ago that resolutions are only set-ups for guilt and disappointment in my life), but I did set a goal: to focus more on love. After all, love comes easily to me, and easy goal-setting seems like just what the doctor ordered these days. So I set about to dive in deeply, to relish, and pay attention to all things love. My intention has been to notice love more, to appreciate it more, to marinate in a daily love bath, so to speak.
Every morning, I take our eight-month-old puppy for a long, rambling walk, and that’s where I’ve started my experimental love fest. Instead of using that time to make mental lists of everything I have to do that day, or ruminating on something that’s bothering me, I ignore those thoughts and hone in on love instead. In these mountains, finding things to love is not difficult. I’ve started talking to the trees and to the river, thanking them for being there and for doing what they do so beautifully. I see others walking their dogs, and I smile and appreciate our mutual love for dogs. When a negative thought rears its unwelcome head, I banish it by thinking about something or someone I love. Sometimes I think about big loves, like my husband and our children. Other times I allow myself to focus on what I love about myself, including the fact that my knee is healed and I can ski again, or that I’m 48 years old and I’m learning all kind of new things lately, or that I’m making an effort to open up my world and get creative again after the long, numbing haze that was 2021. Yes, I do make an effort to love myself, and I’ll tell you, it feels darn good. But choosing to focus on love is easier some days than others. I’m practicing. When I don’t succeed in my love quest, I don’t beat myself up. Tomorrow is a new chance to get my love on.
I’d also like to share with you that more than a few times on these morning walks I’ve sung cheesy love songs, out loud, not softly and not well. So if you see me on Bear Creek one of these days and think you’ve stumbled into a bonafide lunatic, you will know that it's just me, Jen Julia, lover-at-large, being a love nut. I’m grateful to you for reading this, and I send you love.
