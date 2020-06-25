DEAR EDITOR:
June has brought us much to grieve and also much to celebrate. Recent bans on chokeholds, school districts committing to ending contracts with law enforcement, Confederate statues coming down, charges filed against murderous police officers, and Supreme Court rulings have been wins for social justice and people across the country.
So as we celebrate the recent Supreme Court ruling on Title VII and their decision in support of DACA, we need to commit to stay in the movement, to keep showing up and doing the work. We need to remember how identities overlap and impact our experiences.
Black Lives Matter.
No Human Being is Illegal.
Trans Rights are Human Rights.
Defund Police.
Abolish ICE.
They’re all connected. As we continue to fight for Black lives, we need to make sure our efforts are in support of all Black lives. And as we work to support immigrant rights, we need to make sure we are recognizing and including the needs and experiences of all immigrants.
Black Immigrant Lives Matter. Black Transgender Immigrant Lives Matter.
The prison-to-deportation pipeline funnels immigrants, particularly Black immigrants, from the criminal justice system straight to immigration detention centers. How does this work? When an immigrant is arrested, they are entered into law enforcement’s system, which immigration officials have access to. What happens next can look different depending on where you live, but in general, when undocumented immigrants are arrested, they end up in ICE’s custody and face deportation. All immigrants experience racial profiling; additionally, Black immigrants also encounter anti-blackness, making them even more likely to be targeted by police.
What does life look like for Black transgender immigrants?
Living in constant fear — fear of being harmed, fear of being detained, fear of being deported, and an even greater fear of being sent back to a country with even more hostile conditions for people who are LGBTQ+. Other countries still lack marriage equality. Many countries do not have legal protections for LGTBQ+ people. Homophobia and transphobia is deeply embedded in the culture, restricting people and preventing them from openly living as someone who is LGBTQ+. The murder of people who are trans, especially Black transgender women, is an epidemic that often remains invisible.
The fight continues. Our learning must continue. We need to question society’s systems and structures and how they work together to advance oppression. Identities intersect and we have to remember the experiences of others as we fight for social justice.
Emily Osan, Claudia García Curzió, Gloria Chavira
Telluride
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.