This is not a travelogue. It is a story of where stories begin.
The Dearly Beloved and I made good on our escape last weekend, leaving behind, if only for a couple days, everything with even a whiff of responsibility. It is rare for us to be so unencumbered, so free of deadlines and early mornings. There is much to be said for finding refuge in a few hundred square feet in the high desert. Cabin 3 was stocked with locally made prepared food — no, I didn’t even cook — and a felt bag of an eclectic collection of records and a little suitcase player. We brought coffee, tea, crosswords and sturdy shoes for muddy walks to visit the incredible art installations that dot the little mesa. The art on the walls reminded us that conspiracy theories are lacking only fact. For all its mid-winter bleakness our temporary world was brimming with possibility.
At night we sat enthralled, gazing at the solar powered dandelions, three towers bristling with light rods that pulsated in mysterious patterns. We lit a smoky fire in the pit outside and sipped rye concoctions out of metal camp mugs. We listened to Benny Goodman, Woody Herman, Stevie Wonder and Khruangbin. Inspired by my surroundings and drawn to the rough-planked table in the kitchen nook, I gave birth to a new story. The Dearly Beloved was the sole audience member for nightly readings.
We spoke of many things, our life, our jobs, our love, and even deeper topics, fueled by our mutual wonder in the world. And we spoke of the new chapter that would begin on Monday. A new Earthling would be joining our tribe.
And so, my phone, unused over the past two fluid days save for taking pictures and GTS fact-finding missions, hummed with urgency Monday morning. We were thick with good food and deep sleep and knew we had a decent window of dry roads ahead before re-entering the snowy valley. We weren’t going anywhere fast. No. 1 Son was on the other end of the line. “Did you see the picture?” I hadn’t thought to check my texts and realized I’d forgotten just what day it was. Out there in the blessed far from anywhere, my phone was laboriously downloading a message from Daughter-Friend’s beloved. Our new human, stubbornly breech, had been removed from his wee cave and brought to the air and light, calamity and unspeakable joy of life. Healthy, glowing, eyes shut fast under a downy crown of blonde hair, we first set eyes on Owen Grant on a tiny screen held in the palm of my hand on a brisk, grey day in a cabin far enough from home to have forgotten that it was Monday. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. He was wrapped in flannel in the hospital bassinet, his photo snapped by his brand-new Daddy-O. I can only imagine the wonder and love his father was feeling in that moment.
When at last the phone shook itself awake and spilled out the messages shared by No. 1 Son, his Lady Shan and the new parents, the blood roared in my head, and it felt as if my heart swelled. Don’t tell me love is solely the realm of poets. It is a mighty insurrection of the mundane, the staid, the predictable. It’s a wild and warm beastie, a hug of planetary depth, a crystalline heightening of the senses. I haven’t felt this alive, alive-o since our star child Liam joined the clan.
We two, just two links of our tribal chain, reflected quietly, ate our oats, banged the mud off our boots, packed the car and bid adieu to Cabin 3. We set off on a search for caffeine and then plunged eastward, back to the routine. We settled in at home in a deep breath between storms. The cat demanded food, the steps outside were scraped clean of the weekend’s gifts, the way needing to be cleared for an anticipated delivery of replacement appliances for our aging home. You know. Back to the incessant roar of quotidian demands.
Even now, two days home, Cabin 3 lingers. My new story begs for my attention — is it possible I can write it anywhere other than that rustic table? — and our little grandson gazes into his parents’ eyes. Life can be fraught, work can be unrewarding, problems pile up like drifts of snow against the door. But it’s also a limitless well of opportunity, latticed with untrekked roads, a clear spring of love. We needed that reminder. We knew we had to step outside our everyday world. There, in Cabin 3, we found the way.
