For me, life is always about the story.
Some people have told me that I’m a good listener, and if that’s true, it’s probably because I know you’ve got a story inside of you and nosy, curious me is itching to hear it. For as long as I can remember, I’ve been attracted to stories like dryer lint to a scrap of velcro.
Stories are how I make sense of things. They deliver the richest troves of insight about people, about myself, the world and my place in it. Facts, dates and concepts tend to slide through my grasp, but stories stay in my head forever. When I need to, I refer to them like a set of encyclopedias, one that’s been compiled just for me with volumes of anecdotes, maps, detailed descriptions and complicated emotions. Stories are my secret decoders to life. They’re among my best friends. And stories, wild and wondrous stories, are why I love Mountainfilm.
My first Mountainfilm experience was in May of 2000. My husband (then boyfriend) Travis and I moved to Telluride the summer before and everything was fresh and new to us. I had only seen a handful of documentary films in my life, and when I first heard about Mountainfilm, I imagined the subjects of the films would literally be mountains, and most likely dry, geologic discussions of mountains. I wasn’t that interested, but Travis dragged me to a shorts program.
I’m so glad he did.
I’ll never forget waiting in line at the Masons Hall and then mounting the narrow, creaky staircase, not knowing where it led and feeling like I was being granted admittance to a secret world. We found seats in the third row and the program began. Within seconds, I realized that these documentaries were not the constipated, fly-specked filmstrips of my underfunded public school youth, these films were something different. These films were alive. And they were all about stories. Amid explosions of dramatic sound and larger-than-life images that made me gasp and grab Trav’s knee, these films handed out kaleidoscopic stories of people and places and situations the likes I’d never imagined.
One film we saw that night was about a group of boys who rode their bikes across the entire country to get to the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts. They brought a basketball with them and as they pedaled across dusty farm fields and noisy urban streets they met dozens of people, ones they laughed, cried and shared stories with and they always had them sign the ball. At the end of the film, they presented the ball, covered with inscriptions from the new
friends they’d made on their journey, to the Hall of Fame.
This joyful adventure, shot on low-budget film and produced for probably no more than a few packs of gum, has stuck in my head for 23 years. It’s exactly the kind of story I am talking about, one that presents fresh perspectives, a wealth of ideas, one that wakes you up to a whole new world of possibility. I can’t recall the name of the film, but I can tell you with certainty that it changed my life.
Good stories will do that for you.
More than two decades later, I have seen many dozens of Mountainfilm flicks and I keep those stories in my pocket. These days, I have the honor of serving as a Mountainfilm emcee during the festival. It’s a job I enjoy and one that also scares the living crap out of me. I’m a trained theatre artist, so why, you may ask, does introducing Mountainfilm programs and interviewing filmmakers make my cheeks get hot and my armpits sweat? It’s because I am in total awe of the makers and the subjects of the movies. When I meet the director of a film I admire, it’s like I’m 12 years old and Simon LeBon of Duran Duran just walked up and said hello. I don’t know how to make films, so when I see these artists take a living, breathing story and render it so fully and gorgeously on a giant screen, my mind is completely blown.
I have such a deep appreciation for filmmakers, their subjects and the festival super crew who puts it all together so seamlessly. As a hopelessly dorky fan of all things Mountainfilm, I am a fluttering ball of nervous energy every time I take the stage, just praying that I don’t screw anything up. It’s terrifying and exhilarating and I know it’s good for me — being shoved out of your comfort zone is never a bad thing.
This weekend, Mountainfilm stories will wash over me and it will be a mixed bag of emotions. Some stories will hurt, really hurt. Some will make me feel frustrated and powerless, others will remind me how much change needs to occur and that it’s my responsibility to contribute to that change.
Mountainfilm always guarantees that your brain is pried open — that you think hard and that you’re forced to grow, whether you like it or not. This is the hard work of waking up and making things better. Mountainfilm gives us this gift every year and it’s one of the very best things about living here. I’m ready for it.
