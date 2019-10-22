DEAR EDITOR:
The Wilkinson Public Library deserves our support as voters. Please vote yes on Ballot Measure 6A.
Because of state laws (the Gallagher Amendment and TABOR), our library gets less money from property tax funding. As a result, and to support its continued operations and programs, the library is coming to voters for the first time in 22 years to request a modest .75 mill levy increase. This would amount to $5.36 per $100,000 of a home’s assessed value.
Each of us can reflect on what libraries have meant to us throughout our lives. Libraries have opened worlds of ideas to explore, provided meeting places, directed us to sources for a term paper, helped us find reference materials to broaden our understanding of the world, and encouraged community and citizenship. Our award-winning library does this and much more for our community. Well, beyond books, magazines, movies and music, your library provides a gathering place for young people, teens and adults, a wonderfully rich set of children’s programs, and meeting rooms for many community activities.
Please vote yes on Ballot Measure 6A and invest in our community’s future.
Dave Jemison
Telluride
