A peril stalks the land. Don’t be fooled by the bright colors of its packaging, the jaunty lettering. It is evil incarnate. It is called “Fun Dip.”
Of the many insidious candies mass-produced by unscrupulous manufacturers, who prey upon and cultivate unsuspecting, innocent children, Fun Dip ranks among the lowest of the low. It’s down there with Pop Rocks. It is basically colored sugar, enclosed in a packet with an edible candy spoon. Powder of fleeting joy delivered with an implement of destruction. White sugar and violence.
Eat the sugar and get jacked up; eat the spoon and seal your fate.
It was this Halloween past that we were introduced to the new danger. It is on this particular holiday, and maybe Easter, that many local children, raised as they are by hyper-vigilant parents with quasi-hippy healthy diet-conscious priorities, are allowed to indulge in mainstream candy. It is forbidden fruit, and as such is consumed with relish.
On a normal day, anything not organic, locally sourced, grass-fed or hydroponically grown would not be remotely considered for the dinner table or lunch box. At the grocery store, with the boss: “Look, honey! It’s ORGANIC ARSENIC! Laced with cyanide! And it costs a million bucks! Let’s get TWO!”
This highly controlled diet is the reason that most kids’ favorite food is Crunchy Cheet-os. As the chilly days of winter approach, one doesn’t have to look too closely at all those rosy cheeks to spy a tell-tale dusting of clandestine bright orange.
Our kid was dressed as a taco for Halloween and came back from the hayride trick-or-treating with her black felt kitty-kat bag amply swollen: “I hit every house!” Soon she was hallucinating and speaking in tongues.
I hadn’t seen anything like it since the swim meet in Cortez in August, when all the kids got into the Sour Patches, started hopping around like water in a hot skillet and in place of pupils, had rainbow-hued geometric shapes — hexagons, pentagons and octagons — floating in and out of focus in their corneas. Loopy grins. Spontaneous grabbing of the hair and ears. Incoherent rambling. Had it been Salem, they would have been burned.
Now, with frost on the Jack-O-Lantern, she was into her third Fun Dip, a bright red package. On the floor were two empties, red and yellow. Any colorist will tell you that when you mix enough colors together and you will come up with mud brown. In defiance of this reality, what came up was Army green. Think “Exorcist.”
I had said: “Honey, don’t you think you should slow down a little bit? You’ve already had a lot of candy.” Her glib reply: “This is the only time I get to do this, so I’m going for it! And besides, I’m trading all the rest to the Candy Witch for a new puppy. Or a baby brother. Or an Apple watch.” Sure enough, there on the counter sat her neatly scrawled note.
In the kitty-kat bag were empty wrappers for Snickers and Whoppers and Starburst and god-knows-what-else. It was the Fun Dip, though, that put her over the top. Or, on her knees at the toilet.
She was in bed, taco costume rumpled on the floor, night light glowing red, house dark and quiet, woodstove ticking, when she called us in, clutching her little round belly, an upwelling magma dome, and announced: “I don’t feel so good.”
The saving grace of the situation was that, among her many superpowers, our gal is a good puker. Very matter-of-fact, all business. Get in there, get rid of it, get out. A real in-again, out-again Finnegan.
My job in the enterprise, as guardian, is to offer encouragement, hold her hair out of the line of fire, and when a few wisps stray, to wipe away the offending vomit. Then, wash her face, have her rinse her mouth, carry her back to bed and lie with her until she drops off, tortured angel, and dreams of puppies and baby brothers and whatever else. Damn that Fun Dip all to hell!
In the morning, she still felt bad, and so laid low; it was insightful to not have school scheduled the day after Halloween. We were horrible “we told you so” parents. The next night, the little one’s belly gurgled like the LeBrea tar pits, she woke with a “Mmmph!” and I picked her up and whipped her out of bed and we ran to the bathroom leaving a trail of terror and because of the puddle on the floor she couldn’t kneel and so stood there and rainbowed the rest of her tummy into the bowl while I had to hold her up, as the dog, whose timing is sometimes not helpful, was knocking her off balance while trying to get at the puddle, which she (the pooch) apparently found appealing and tasty — proving to us that she really does have some Labrador Retriever in her — and it was up to my poor daughter, distracted as I was fending off the dog, to request a flushing of the toilet. Indeed, it was a horror movie come to life down there. Think: “Exorcist, Part 2.”
The toilet wouldn’t flush. This was the perfect time for the septic system to back up. The whole scene was not the kind of bedroom adventure one usually wishes for.
In the end, everything went away, and my horribleness as a parent was proven when it was learned that a stomach bug was making the rounds and I earned my comeuppance, barfing like a pig. We all need a scapegoat, though, so I’ll say it again: Damn that Fun Dip to hell.
