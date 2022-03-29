DEAR EDITOR:
On behalf of the Telluride Board of Education we would like to thank the Telluride community for the show of support for the district as whole and diversity education and learning in particular. We have always known that the strength of our schools comes from the strength of our community. But the display of endorsement at last Tuesday’s school board meeting was beyond anything we had ever expected. As this support continues it is heartening and re-enforces our resolve to act in the best interest of our students.
We were also encouraged to hear people wish to learn more about our schools and the programs we deliver. We will continue to use KOTO to communicate with the public. Please contact us through our school emails with desired topics. Other excellent ways to stay informed is joining building or district accountability meetings, which meet once a month, locations and times on the district calendar. If you don’t have a child in school, district accountability always needs members from the general public. Don’t forget that you can mentor a high school student at your business giving them opportunities to explore potential careers.
This dedication to diversity by our community is not always easy. Countering views we do not agree with can often be conflated with the individual who is expressing those views. We can disagree but we must take the most difficult step in supporting diversity by not attacking the people expressing those contrary views. We need to resist personal attacks. Peaceful resistance has been practiced by great revolutionaries like Buddha, Gandhi and Martin Luther King. Stay strong and thanks for supporting the district in being strong as well.
Cheryl Carstens Miller
Telluride School Board President
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.