In 2018, the Board of Commissioners of San Miguel County (BOCC) adopted a goal to increase affordable housing opportunities by land banking, housing development, increasing funding, updating land use codes and supporting regional partnerships. Since then we have taken multiple actions to address our goal including purchasing land, partnering with the Town of Telluride on the Sunnyside Project and the Telluride Foundation on the Pinion Park Project. In 2022, we adopted the Community Housing Zone which created a process to increase density on land appropriate for affordable housing. In order to increase funding opportunities, we continue to actively engage in state legislation to increase affordable housing resources for local governments and have successfully secured over 6 million dollars of that funding. Recognizing that one source of funding cannot meet our existing and growing need for workforce housing, we continue to consider multiple funding opportunities and examine ways to incentivize the private development of affordable housing. We also continue to support the San Miguel Regional Housing Authority and explore opportunities with our local government partners and private developers or non-profit organizations.
Per Colorado law there are specific options available to counties to mitigate the impacts of development. San Miguel County instituted mitigation fees to fund a percentage of the development impacts on transportation, energy and employee housing. One source of county revenue specifically directed to affordable housing is the Employee Housing Mitigation Fee on residential development. The fee has been collected within the R1 School District (outside town boundaries) since 2007.
In 2019, we directed our staff to research options to update the fee. The original 2007 Residential Employee Housing Mitigation fee was calculated to mitigate only 37 percent of the cost to develop the housing needed to support the construction of each new residence. The balance of the full costs, which include land, infrastructure and per unit subsidy to keep the units affordable, are absorbed by the county.
It is a basic tenant of economic growth that construction creates new jobs. New jobs create the need for housing that those working the jobs can afford. Housing is defined as “affordable” when 30 percent or less of one's income is dedicated to housing costs. In Colorado’s resort communities like the Telluride Region, the need is exacerbated by the inflated cost of housing. Counties and municipalities across Colorado, mostly in mountain resort communities including Telluride and Mountain Village, have development mitigation fees in place to help offset the cost to build that new housing. Since 2011, San Miguel County’s Employee Housing Mitigation fee has generated less than $1 million, about enough to build 2-3 units.
After three years of public discussions followed by eight public meetings of the County Planning Commission and BOCC, our planning staff developed a recommendation to update the fee using the Market-Affordability Gap approach, consistent with the Town of Telluride and Mountain Village mitigation calculations. This calculation method looks at the difference between the free-market price of housing in the Telluride region and an amount that is affordable to those living in the community and earning 100 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI).
In July 2022, based on the recommendation from the County Planning Commission, the BOCC adopted the updated residential mitigation fee. The updated fees exempt new residential construction under 1,800 sqft. and all deed-restricted properties. Homes larger than 1,800 square feet start at a mitigation rate of 30 percent (less than the original percentage) and rise to 90 percent for houses greater than 4,000 square feet. The adopted Affordable Housing Fee Method Report and Affordable Housing Impact Fee Calculation Worksheet are available at https://www.sanmiguelcountyco.gov/198/Planning.
After receiving feedback from the public in October 2022, the BOCC directed staff to present options to the Planning Commission to review the updated fee. The County Planning Commission was scheduled to consider an amendment on December 8, but due to recent threats of litigation from the Aldasoro HOA, we postponed consideration of any potential amendments in order to fully review the material they provided.
The BOCC is fully committed to explore all options to support our goal to increase affordable housing opportunities and we continue to welcome public input. There is no single solution to tackle our affordable housing challenges, and we need to continue working together to keep our communities affordable and resilient. To stay informed on this and other county matters, please go to sanmiguelcountyco.gov for meeting agendas and to sign up for alerts.
The San Miguel County Board of Commissioners are Kris Holstrom, Lance Waring and Hilary Cooper.
