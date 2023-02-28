I’m sitting on a bullet train, rocketing through the Japanese countryside at 165 mph, and I can’t help staring at the 12-year-old girl who’s sitting in the blue upholstered seat beside me. She is my daughter Vivian, and I swear she’s growing, right at this moment, before my very eyes. There’s a new, angular quality to her face that definitely wasn’t there yesterday, or maybe even this morning for that matter, when we stuffed our slim backpacks with toothbrushes and a couple changes of clothes and hopped on a bus bound for Nagano, the first leg of our long-anticipated girls’ weekend. Our family of four has been living in Japan for 10 weeks, but this is the first time that it’s just the two of us venturing out on a road trip without the boys. I noticed Vivian’s legs when we got on this train — they’ve gotten longer since we’ve been in Japan, and the cuffs of her pants are creeping up towards her ankles. But that’s certainly not the only part of Viv that’s changing, there’s her demeanor, too. These days, she’s a solid mix of sharp intellectual curiosity, innate sweetness, and pure, unfettered disgust. It’s become the norm lately for Viv to alternate spontaneously between hugging me fiercely with a happy grin and a, “Love you, Mom!” Then moments later dismissing me with blatant annoyance and an irritated sideways flick of her long, pretty eyelashes. As a drama educator, I’ve been around adolescents long enough to know that this day was coming, but still, this brand-new-nearly-a-teenager version of my daughter stings my eyes and often leaves me reeling. There’s no denying that I am a living, breathing, 360-degree cliche: the middle-aged mother lamenting the inevitable growth of her children, chronically nostalgic and utterly astonished by how quickly it’s all going by. Things are moving fast, and I am holding on by the fingernails.
There’s a lot riding on this girls’ weekend to Tokyo — my goal is to make it not just great, but a flat-out, no holds-barred extravaganza of fun, and there’s a legitimate reason that I’m feeling this pressure. Vivian was lukewarm about spending the winter in Japan from the get-go. For months we tried to sell her on the pitch, and eventually she said yes to the adventure, but Japan has been a mixed bag for Viv. She’s been homesick and missing her friends, her routine and her seventh-grade world. Despite the setbacks, my daughter isn’t one to lie down and wallow. In fact, she’s done just the opposite. A “yes” person by nature, Viv dove into this experience with gusto, joining a Japanese ski club along with her brother, taking three different cooking classes, stubbornly grappling with the language and completing her homeschool lessons with nary a complaint. This is the chutzpah I want to reward with a fabulous time, because she really deserves it.
It’s the emperor’s birthday in Tokyo the day we arrive, and the sun-drenched streets are full of locals enjoying the holiday. Our senses catch fire as we meander through narrow alleys packed with restaurants. The spice and grease of curry and tempura fill our nostrils. Bright paper lanterns bob and sway at every door we pass. I’m watching Viv take it all in. Her facial expressions vacillate between fascination and distraction, presence and ungroundedness. She’s a carbon copy of myself at that age, half child-like wonder, half self-conscious hair checking. I can’t help squeezing her hand and holding on to it as we walk along. She lets me.
We explore Ueno Park and the science museum, wandering among dinosaur fossils and lifelike reproductions of early man. We hit a fancy skin care store. We eat everything we feel like eating. As the day goes on, Viv becomes chattier. She shares her insights and ideas, her worries and complaints more readily. I greedily soak it all in, resisting the impulse to give any advice. It’s my job to shut up and listen, and I do. Being welcomed into my daughter’s thoughts is a gift I do not take for granted.
It’s dark when we make our way back to our hotel, and as we faithfully follow the walking directions Google Maps provides, my phone suddenly goes dead. At this moment, I realized that along with not fully charging my phone, I never bothered to write down the address of our hotel. We’re two foreign travelers in the middle of downtown Tokyo at night, and we don’t exactly know where we’re going. I smile reassuringly at Viv but she’s already hard at work, turning in a circle on the sidewalk, scrutinizing the cityscape with a sharp eye.
“OK, I remember that building, we were walking the other direction when we passed it last time … and look Mom, there’s the creepy house with the orange tree! We’re really close.”
There is not an ounce of panic or worry in this girl, and I marvel at her calm, her confidence, her ability to think and reason, to trust herself and her capabilities. A half a block later we find our hotel and high-five in triumph.
“We did it!” I whisper as we stroll into the silent lobby. I squeeze her arm. “We’re a good team, Viv.”
“Yeah,” she replies matter-of-factly. “Yeah, we are.”
