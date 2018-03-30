Dear Editor,
My elderly dog Peanut unfortunately wandered off while walking with a friend up Tomboy Road about four weeks ago. Temptation got the best of him, as he chose to sniff around in an alley nearby my friend’s car on Oak St.
Code enforcement soon found him, and proceeded to pursue him. Peanut is a gentle and sensitive husky-wolf with a life-long fear of men, especially of men in uniform. He is non-aggressive and sweet, but wary of strangers. He ran when pursued, and at the ripe age of 13, covered in grapefruit-sized fatty deposits called lipomas (he is, obviously, an elderly dog), Peanut does not run anymore. Oh, but did he run! (for dear life, in his mind).
According to the officer I spoke to the next day, Peanut was chased by bicycles and a truck for three to four miles, until he collapsed in a snowbank and lost control of his bowels — twice — before being thrown in the truck and hauled to dog-jail.
I have a court date in May, and on the ticket they were sure to include the double-defecation charge, which they in fact caused by scaring him “poop-less.” For four days after, he could barely move or eat; he was utterly exhausted and traumatized. On Day 5, when he finally ate, he went into a howlingly painful series of convulsions all night long. Seven days and two ER vet visits later, Peanut finally came around.
I am dismayed by the aggressive, testosterone-driven chasing tactics by our code enforcers of an obviously old, harmless dog. Don’t they have parking tickets to write, or anything better to do, than chase an old dog nearly to his death? I know Telluride is cracking down on dog poop, and I am all in favor of this, but the pursuit of 13-year-old Peanut just seems ludicrous and cruel. But good on ‘em, they booked the dog, wrote the ticket and are making money for the town.
I wonder if they picked up the poop they caused?
Alessandra Nisco
Telluride
