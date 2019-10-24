DEAR EDITOR:
This year our community has the opportunity to rally and support the Wilkinson Public Library: a true jewel among Telluride’s many riches.
The Wilkinson Public Library has served as our town’s safe, community living room. It has been rated five stars for the last 11 years, has the highest per capita visits, and the second highest circulation and program attendance per capita in the state. Over 29,000 people attended 1,387 youth, teen and adult programs, ranging from story time to senior tech classes.
The library has been extremely efficient with their budget, reducing staff by 25 percent, paying off the bond in 2017 and retiring the .8 mill levy that paid for the facility. However, revenues to the library have decreased by 14 percent since 2011 as a result of the Gallagher Amendment. Ballot Issue 6A proposes a .75 mill levy to offset these decreased revenues and will insure that the Wilkinson Public Library can continue to deliver the services that our community has come to expect within a more dynamic and complicated 21st century information landscape.
To paraphrase the Public Library Association: The public library is unique among our American institutions. Only the public library provides an open and non-judgmental environment in which individuals and their interests are brought together with the universe of ideas and information. Free access to ideas and information, a prerequisite to the existence of a responsible citizenship, is as fundamental as are the principles of freedom, equality and individual rights.
Please support The Wilkinson Public Library and vote yes on 6A.
Carol Morgenstern and Nancy Landau
Telluride
