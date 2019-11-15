DEAR EDITOR:
I want to thank everyone for promoting and collecting money for Miriam’s hat day fundraiser! We are overflowing with donations and will send out our total once we can count. Diana Nieto and Emily Escobar did an amazing job planning and also wrote an article for our school paper. Check it out at thstoday.com.
The timing of this is perfect as Miriam headed home from Denver Wednesday.
Miriam is in remission, but needs to continue a preventive chemo until December 2020. This will be once a month in Denver at Children’s Hospital. The family would like to thank everyone for their support and care. Please continue to keep them in your thoughts!
Sara Kimble
Telluride High/Middle School
principal
