File Fact: August 31, 1929, Bank of Telluride President Charles Waggoner arrived in New York City to complete his fraudulent transfer of $500,000 to the Bank of Telluride in order to save the depositors prior to its collapse.
120 YEARS AGO
From the Telluride Journal, Aug. 25, 1899
Funeral
There was an impressive funeral procession that followed the remains of Mabel Walker to the cemetery yesterday. The pallbearers were women. Six of her sisters in shame, tastily attired in modest gowns of black, each wearing a bow of white crepe on the left arm, walked on either side of the hearse to the Methodist church and thence to the cemetery. It was a modestly conducted funeral and gave evidence that, though ostracized from society, these unfortunates have a very tender feeling for their fellow unfortunates.
[I wonder if there might be a marker somewhere. Any of you cemetery custodians have a clue?]
50 YEARS AGO
From The Telluride Times, Aug. 22, 1969
Bank grand opening set
The grand opening of the Bank of Telluride will be held Saturday to give area residents an opportunity to inspect the bank’s new building and facilities.
The bank was opened for business July 1, 1969, although interior finishes were still to be completed.
The grand opening of the new bank will mark the beginning of a new chapter in the history of banking in Telluride.
In 1883, the San Miguel Valley Bank was opened in the fledging town of Telluride. In 1888, the San Miguel Valley Bank was the victim of the famous hold up by the Butch Cassidy gang.
The First National Bank of Telluride was started in 1892 with L.L. Nunn as president, and continued operations until 1922.
The old Bank of Telluride began operations in 1902 and constructed a new building in a location just across Main Street from the old drug store. When the original building burned, they moved to the structure to the building that housed the old Gold Rule Store [the building with the columns next to the Floradora].
In September 1929, the original Bank of Telluride closed its doors on a community already shocked by the shutting down earlier that year of the famous old Tomboy and Smuggler Mines. Since that date there had been no bank in Telluride until the new Bank of Telluride opened its door for business July 1, 1969.
30 YEARS AGO
From the Telluride Times-Journal, Aug. 17, 1989
Stolley on the Rocks – local gossip
By Martha Stolley
… I would bet most of the partygoers enjoyed some fine martinis at the Gin Festival Friday evening. It would be accurate to say everyone was feeling mighty fine — I’m sure no one had any complaints. Allen Pattie’s original Gin Festival concept, helped along by organizers Lars Lundahl and Randy Sublett, raised more than $350 for local charities.
[Three of Telluride’s best and my best friends — all gone from Telluride. Allen and Randy off to warmer climes in West Virginia and Florida (though there have been some local Randy sightings lately), and Lars to that big gin mill in the sky. I dare not say a warmer clime or you might get the wrong idea.]
20 YEARS AGO
From the Telluride Times-Journal, Aug. 27, 1999
An old courthouse will host a modern trial
Sheriff Bill Masters was reading Howard E. Greager’s new book, “Posey’s Spurs,” about the 1935 murder of Sheriff Wesley W. Dunlap, and said he was struck by the fact that little has changed with the courthouse since then.
It seems that the Montezuma County sheriff was transporting the McDaniels brothers, a rowdy pair waiting to be tried for the murder of a cowboy, from Glenwood Springs to the jail in Cortez. Nine miles outside of Norwood, they got free and killed him. A 300-man posse searched for the killers over the next three weeks and finally found them near Salida. They were returned to Telluride for trial, and one of the brothers was sentenced to death.
“The facility of the courthouse hasn’t changed much at all since then,” Masters said. “Our courthouse is not designed for security.”
Built in 1887, the brick courthouse is to be the location of a high-profile murder trial later this year with the extradition of Evonne Haley from a Nevada prison for trial in San Miguel County. The case involves the kidnapping and murder of a young Montrose woman whose body was found on the outskirts of San Miguel County.
[I found the following in my old files, but don’t have a publication date. Whatever. It will always be funny]
Q&A: What is the most unusual question you have been asked by a tourist?
“Can I take my Porsche over Imogene Pass?”
“Why did they build the town so far away from the Peaks?”
“Who planted all those wildflowers?”
“At what altitude do deer turn into elk?”
“What’s in a gin and tonic?”
