DEAR EDITOR:
Times have changed and it may be the way we approach our fitness schedules for a long time to come. Gyms and public workout facilities have been impacted by COVID-19 in ways that are both heartbreaking and worrisome.
The light at the end of this dark tunnel can hopefully shine on all of us fitness freaks! That positive light involves physical distancing and still doing our thing, as we mountain folk do. We can crank it up and kick it up a little dust on the trail; hiking, biking, and running — as well as spending time on the lake — paddle boarding, kayaking, and fishing. And, spending more time with your dogs than ever before all this came along.
Consider that many recreational sports are really about being in an independent space, away from groups. Social distancing isn't tough to maintain on a long bike ride or paddle boarding on Trout Lake. There is nothing misinformed about doing push-ups and pull-ups along with yoga stretches at home. We have no excuses! Some of my ole gym buds are now even in better shape because of the isolation. Heck, at 64 years of age, I have even more time to stay in shape, with extra opportunities to keep riding, camping and hiking.
So, hugs, or their cultural replacement, will come later, but enjoy time distancing and pulling ahead of the rest of the pack. Crank it up and kick it up. Keep it safe and know we are doing this together!
Coach Miller
Ophir
