DEAR EDITOR:
There is an enormous American flag just south of Ridgway. Did you notice? I did. Now, I want all of us to take a moment to consider what this flag means, so that the view does not go to waste each day. In Ouray County, and across the United States, there is a clear and dangerous contrast in what it means to be a citizen of this country. I see those that have co-opted our flag to symbolize the fight for a particular way of life. While at the very same time, in our community and across the country, people simply stand to fight for their right to live. See the difference? I believe we must routinely ask ourselves, and each other, “Which cause do you stand for?” As a local public school teacher and parent, this question will define my time here on Earth. And I believe that that these two visions of America are mutually exclusive. In America, greatness lives in our service to others.
The ongoing debates over how seriously to take the climate crisis, COVID-19, social equity or simply “to mask or not to mask” give a clear illustration of where people truly stand in their commitment to our community and our right to life.
What model do you provide for our children when you weigh the right to a way of life, over another man’s right to live? I am disturbed that there is even room for debate.
I challenge our community to take a hard look at that flag, planted deep in stolen Ute land, and ask what it really means for our leaders of tomorrow. Will they take up the cause to “fight like hell” for a way of life? Or will they grow up to walk, arm-in-arm, in support of their brothers and sisters’ right to simply live?
Mike Cassidy
Ridgway
