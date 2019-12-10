For Thanksgiving this year, my fiancé and I decided to keep it simple. We’re planning on visiting both of our families around Christmas, so we stayed home for Turkey Day, relaxing with our two adorable pups and eating a feast from Whole Foods. I’m not sure how long the grocery chain has offered these delectably prepared holiday meals, but they’ve become all the rage in the last few years, at least in our household. Put your order in a few days ahead of time, and, for a reasonable price, you get a turkey, green bean casserole, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mash potatoes and gravy. Plus, there are more sides you can add, if you’d like.
However, what people don’t typically tell you about the Whole Foods Thanksgiving meals is that for weeks after Turkey Day, the stores will most likely have leftovers … a lot of leftovers. Last week, I was strolling through my nearest Whole Foods, looking for my typical purchases, when I came across a freezer filled with turkeys and Thanksgiving sides. Because I wasn’t ready for Thanksgiving to end, and because I didn’t have much interest in cooking that week, I decided to buy everything all over again, giving us enough prepared food for several more days of dinners. Now our refrigerator is filled to maximum capacity. We can’t keep up with all of the leftovers, and I’m worried some may go to waste unless we find a way to eat turkey for every meal in the foreseeable future.
This season of heavy leftovers has made me think of other leftovers in my life that may need finishing of some sort. Sadly, a stocked fridge isn’t typically the only problem on all of our minds as we inch closer to Christmas and the end of the year. There’s still plenty to do in the 20 days left in 2019.
For me, I’m taking a look at my 2019 New Year’s resolutions. Remember those? I barely do. But luckily, one of my goals for the year was to keep a bullet journal, so I can look back and see what I was thinking in January … oh, ambitious January. There may not be time to implement a compost system in my house or become a knitting master in the next 20 days. I probably won’t lose all that weight I said I was going to lose, especially with the bounty of stuffing, pies and casseroles that are still readily available. Not to mention all of those Christmas sweets, which are nearly impossible to say no to. Still, maybe this is an opportunity to look at why those goals, or resolutions of mine, were not completed, if they’re still goals and (if they are) how I will go about completing them in 2020 … or 2021.
Since I spent my Thanksgiving as a recluse, I don’t have any unresolved feelings left over from heated political conversations with family. However, I know some of my friends got into particularly heated talks with their relatives about politics. Another leftover that may be worth considering is resolving an argument with a loved one before the end of the year, or before there’s an event around Christmas that may prompt another tough conversation around impeachment, immigration or any of the other issues dividing our country right now.
Lastly, when I think of leftovers, I think of tasks I must complete before the end of the year. From the health insurance deadline to holiday shopping lists, December has a lot going on. I’ve found myself making lists of what is absolutely necessary to complete before the clock strikes midnight on Dec. 31. The things that aren’t absolutely necessary will have to wait until 2020.
While leftovers can be tasty and convenient, they come in many forms this time of year. Best of luck in handling your remainders as the year comes to a close.
Barbara Platts isn’t quite ready for New Year’s resolutions for 2020. She’s too busy with all of her 2019 leftovers. Reach her at bplatts.000@gmail.com or on Twitter @BarbaraPlatts.
