“I’m here to kick ass, drink whiskey, and pilgrim, I’m all out of whiskey.”
So reads the poster featuring a movie actor with local ties, famous for his no-nonsense tough-guy cowboy roles, on the wall in the courtyard of a favorite Mexican joint in a nearby town.
We laugh and act rough-and-tumble– “I’ll knock yer block off!” — and dig into chips and salsa and bean dip, maybe a house marg con sal, enchiladas, or like today, shrimp rellenos with habanero sauce and a couple grilled jalapeños on the side. We’re usually a little slap-happy and starving from the day’s adventure, and if, like today, we make it to the courtyard while the sun is warm and high enough in the sky to send some golden rays slanting into the cozy space, all is well with the world, effort rewarded, and the future looks bright and certain. Food in the belly gives hope.
Another poster reads: “Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo.” On this one, the cowboy, square jaw clamped on a smoldering cigarillo, skin like wrinkled leather, eyes narrow with terrible purpose, gazes grimly at the horizon, says nothing, speaks volumes. Millions of men the world over — academics, clerks, businessmen, janitors, mechanics, engineers, politicians, hot dog wagon owners, butchers and bakers — look into the mirror every morning and see, not double chins or chubby jowls, pale skin, thinning hair or unsure expression, but this very actor: a tan lean chiseled face with a three-day stubble, a seething determination hidden under the shadow of a weathered flat-brim cowboy hat, a higher plane, a life of lonesome song on the high chaparral, breathing the smells, feeling the heat of desolate, heart-breaking badlands, a disregard for personal safety or those who cross them; and they bound out the doors of their condos in Birkenstocks and socks, mount their Priuses and gallop into town for showdowns with the bad guys.
The Good: This dinner. The Bad: The fact that it must end. The Ugly: The guy who just drove by gunning his engine — his truck could use a muffler — huge flags mounted in the bed, bristling with anger and confrontation, glaring, looking for an excuse, apparently, to explode. When he looks in the mirror, he probably sees the same righteous desperado as all those other guys. The world turns, the world burns.
These rellenos really are excellent, pan-fried, lightly breaded, perfectly melted cheese a hypnotic lava-flow over an earthy, firmly fleshed chili the size of a large Chiquita banana. When you’re through with that, there’s another one sitting right next to it on the plate. Add the gentle mule kick of the habanero and jalapeño, maybe scoop some onions and beans in a crispy chip and be carried away to a timeless place of mariachi bands and sherbet sunsets. Yippee-I-O-Ki-Yay, let’s go get those bad guys.
The day, best-laid plans, had turned, like many this summer, into a game of cat-and-mouse with the weather. Soccer was on tap at the first stop, fleeing storms, running free on the grass — love kicking the ball — staying mainly to the outfield of the baseball diamond, the soccer field proper being swampy and dog-bomb infested. What’s up with that?
Legs limber, feeling fresh, we report to the lake for a date with the ducky and some boating, swimming, maybe a cliff jump or two. Upon arrival, however, the lake is white-capped, wind chilly, a great ceiling of purple cloud has sent its shadow exactly across the water, bloody hell, and forget that, let’s move on. My friend wants to go look at the chicks at the farm supply store.
I talk her into going on a hike instead, but when we get to the trailhead it is raining so we go to look at the chicks. A roundabout route is taken down backroads, looking at all the neatly kept ranch houses and some maybe not so much, with all sorts of junk and abandoned trucks on blocks in the yard; horses and cows in fields delineated by poplars and cottonwoods; ducks in ponds; old apple orchards, writhing limbs, and one place with dozens of metal sculptures painted white, of people in different vignettes, in outhouses, around campfires, that make us laugh.
Our arrival at the farm supply store is greeted with a “Closed” sign. Massive disappointment is remedied by a root beer and a visit to our buddy Farmer Chuck, who brings us down to the climbing room in his basement. Here my charge climbs the overhanging holds, to grab the bars mounted on the ceiling and go pitching into the foam floor, giggling. Chuck serenades us on his guitar with a beguiling version of Frank Sinatra’s “It Was A Very Good Year,” vintage, poured fine and clear.
Hours later, when we emerge, so has the sun and we go for rellenos.
This has all led to the same winding road, headlights reaching for the familiar curves ahead, trees in a blur, houses tucked away from the highway and some right beside the road, from when the road was just a dirt track. Watching out for deer, hillsides looming above, a darker line of shadows, mountains ahead, shapes, stifling a yawn, cranking the radio up just a little louder, so you can get your groove on and still not wake up your companion, wondering how you keep ending up in the same situation, tired, but it was worth it, and you wish you could do it forever, road coming at you, always closer to home, eating up the miles, ballin’ the jack.
Sean can be reached at: seanmcnamara58@gmail.com.
