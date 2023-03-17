DEAR EDITOR:

I am writing to share my experiences with the Telluride High School Mentorship Program. I am excited be working with Jason Smith and his wife Joy, the owners of Wok of Joy. We have been meeting for the past few months, and I have already learned so much. I chose to mentor with Jason because of his extensive experience and impressive success in business. He is teaching me the basics of starting a business and how to manage my finances. This has been incredibly valuable. I am looking forward to the rest of the semester and learning how to develop a business plan and the importance of customer service. I am confident that this experience will help me in the future, whether that be in my own business or helping me be a more successful employee. I am grateful for this opportunity to learn from Jason and the Telluride High School Mentorship Program.

TC Wagner

Telluride High School