Affordable housing is the fault line of Telluride politics.
We might broadly agree that we face a housing crisis. We know how to fund and build sufficient housing. But we never seem to agree about where to build it.
We have been well-aware that Telluride would fall short on housing at its own peril since 1989, when the Telluride Institute held its first Ideas Festival devoted to the topic. Affordable housing was already a crisis in Aspen, and our future was easy to see. Given limited land close to town and the long distances to outlying areas, Telluride’s future housing crisis would be more acute than any of our mountain resort peer’s.
That dystopian future now engulfs us, its consequences deeply felt as longtime locals are driven out of town by the housing shortage and businesses can’t hire enough workers. The quality of life for even locals who are secure in their housing and for second homeowners is declining. Visitors are experiencing a deterioration in the services we offer, even as costs rise exponentially. It is no exaggeration to warn that much of what we love about Telluride is at risk.
Contrary to an argument advanced over the years, this is not about too much growth. Our size at buildout is naturally restricted by geography, previous downzoning at the West Meadows, Valley Floor and Aldasoro designed to limit growth, and the bounty of federal land that surrounds us. The real issue is balance. Given our obvious capacity limits, how can we ensure we have a community that protects its environment and historic character, provides enough amenities to draw sufficient visitors to fuel the economy and create jobs, and ensures there is enough housing for the service industry, professional and public sector workers who keep the place running and are our friends, our neighbors and ourselves?
We have been diligent about the first two of those imperatives while we have fallen short at the third. We protected our environment and historic character by enforcing strict guidelines. We built a thriving economy diverse with summer and winter recreational opportunities, great hotels and restaurants, robust public services, and festivals that are the envy of other resorts. But although we have built a substantial amount of housing, we keep falling further and further behind what we need.
We can see how it happens as the community commences a debate about a proposed housing subdivision — The Ridge — adjacent to the Telluride Regional Airport on Deep Creek Mesa.
Any of us can understand why the property owners closest to The Ridge are concerned. Any of us would have questions about a proposal with so much potential impact in our own backyard. Similarly, most of us recognize the need for more housing. The devil is in the details, and those details are what derailed all the ambitious proposals for housing in the region since the controversial approval of Lawson Hill in the early 1990s. Those of us who were around then remember that the Lawson Hill approval was hard fought and just barely won, and although Lawson Hill is now widely viewed as a success, it has not been emulated.
Since then, we collectively rejected two substantial housing proposals in what were the last two best places for it: at Liberty Bell just east of Lone Tree Cemetery and on the north side of the Valley Floor just west of town. In both cases, the housing was perceived as being too much and was also opposed due to free-market “trophy” homes that came along with the development applications. (If you’re following The Ridge debate, that will sound familiar.) In fact, we could have approved both applications and would likely have still fallen short of the eventual need. Even worse, most of the free-market housing in both applications somehow got approved anyway and only the affordable housing was killed.
We were, as a result, left further behind what we needed in affordable housing. This despite several studies over the years that told us we are far short of the housing we need to support already approved and existing development.
Now, Deep Creek Mesa might be the last location in the Telluride region with the potential to contain substantial affordable housing. Recent Telluride history suggests we may well end up rejecting it anyway, likely because we are reflexively suspicious of such a substantial change in a beautiful location.
But we will get change anyway. We can either approve The Ridge — or something like it in an as-yet-identified location, which would be every bit as controversial — or we can reject it and watch the continued withering away of our precious community as more workers are driven out, services continue to decline, and we become dependent on more and more commuters.
We can either finally strive for balance by building the housing we all know we need, or we will have to accept a perpetually unbalanced Telluride: a haven for the very wealthy, served by workers forced to commute on crowded highways long distances from remote housing. Telluride could end up looking like a town but functioning like a gated country club. This ugly future is as easy to foresee today as today’s crisis was easily foreseen a generation ago.
The fork in the road is just ahead of us. Which direction will we choose?
A new carefully planned neighborhood like Lawson Hill that houses many of us? Or more farewells to friends, neighbors and our own children and a meaner, sadder, more stressed-out community left behind? Our schools, our medical center, our businesses, our festivals, our tourists, our second homeowners all already pay a high price for a shortage of workers, and it's not a pretty picture.
Let's change course while we still can. Collectively we have created the unmet demand for affordable housing. Let us step up to the responsibility we have to provide it and save ourselves. It's in our own self-interest, and it's the right thing to do.
