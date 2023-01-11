Cats are complex creatures. They have a reputation for being finicky eaters and will sometimes reject food they used to scarf down. Maybe it’s not the food. It might have something to do with how, when and where you’re feeding them.
Putting a bowl of kibble on the floor twice a day may unintentionally cause stress at feeding time. Lining up a row of bowls for your three or more cats may be another problem. The same goes for feeding your cat with your dogs.
Although your cat may get along with your other cats and dogs, mealtime for a cat is a vulnerable time. Cats are instinctually solitary hunters and predators. They may want to “hunt” and eat alone.
To help your cat have a finer dining experience, better digestion and a happier attitude, consider changing how much you feed and when.
Experts say cats need small, frequent portion-controlled meals each day, and they need to interact with their food. It is normal cat behavior to take one to three bites and walk away. It is a misconception that this is being finicky. When we fill a bowl of yummy food, some cats can overindulge. That leads to scarf and barf (you get the idea). A cat’s stomach is only the size of a ping-pong ball and can only hold so much food at one time. Smaller portions spaced throughout the day are recommended. If you can’t be home to feed your cat multiple times a day, a timed feeder can help.
Some experts suggest that feeding cats from bowls can cause behavioral issues. We might be depriving our indoor cats of their innate need to hunt and catch their prey by feeding them in bowls. Frankly, bowls are boring. Environmental enrichment and simulating cats’ natural feeding behaviors in the home is a great start. Hiding food in toys or in different areas of the home can help their basic instincts stay active and be happy well-behaved family members. This is part of the growing movement of cat lovers who are committed to providing safe, healthy and engaging lives for indoor cats.
We realize you probably have things to do other than feeding your cat and making it interesting. We suggest making a few changes to vary your cat’s feeding experience, which could make them a happier cat.
ABOUT ME
My name is Harvest. I’m a young, black-and-white cat. I was on my own and pregnant, yet I trusted a human to feed me. I was lucky to land at Second Chance, where they spayed me and gave me a warm, safe place. I am waiting for someone to bring me home where I can receive love and care for the rest of my life.
Second Chance Humane Society’s Animal Resource Center and Thrift Shops have served San Miguel, Ouray and Montrose counties since 1994. Our shelter is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Our Community Veterinary Services are available by appointment. View our shelter pets and services online at adoptmountainpets.org.
