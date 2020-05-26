DEAR EDITOR:
All of us who can need to step up now if you haven’t already. Many of us are fortunate enough to get through these difficult economic times without a major impact to our well being. But many members of our community, who we depend to make our lives better, may need our help now. Mary and I encourage those who are able to give generously to those organizations that are giving direct help, without administrative fees, to those members of our community who have been seriously impacted by this pandemic. The Town of Telluride has set up a Rental Assistance Fund (970-728-8436), as well as Angel Baskets (970-708-7188), but there are others where you can support our locals. Let’s show them how much we care and appreciate them.
Eliot Brown
Telluride
