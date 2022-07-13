I had every intention of not mentioning the C word today. I truly did. It seems my entire time here is being plagued by an elusive nemesis that far outshines the likes of Lex Luthor. So here it goes.
COVID has reared its ugly head again. Cases everywhere including here are dramatically on the rise. We have the tools to protect ourselves and more importantly, the most vulnerable among us. Please remember to be respectful of those who take extra precautions. Someone's life may depend on it.
Yes, life in our box canyon has seen a return to things we've sorely missed for the past two years. Mountainfilm offered in-person viewings and maintained the online version they adopted to expand their platform. The Telluride Balloon Festival was back and though the wind prevented the glow on Main Street, a community rallied and enjoyed the evening, nonetheless. The Telluride Bluegrass Festival was restored to full capacity with a little extra to ensure that locals had the opportunity to attend. Our Fourth of July parade was revived with its horses and motorcycles, kids — and adults — with Super Soakers, corgis and acrobats, and of course, citizens expressing their right to free speech and assembly. No Telluride Fourth of July parade would be complete without that with the return of our renowned events come the crowds.
From what we are hearing and seeing, there is still some struggle with filling staff positions at local businesses. Town government is experiencing the same difficulties. We have several positions that need to be filled. Thankfully, we have been successful in filling two crucial roles recently. The town welcomed a new town manager. Scott Robson joined us in April and he hit the ground running. If you have not met him yet, you soon will. Last week we selected someone to fill the position of Public Works director. That could not have been an easy decision by staff, as both of the two finalists were quite impressive.
We cannot ignore that the Public Works hire comes with a significant change to our staff. Paul Ruud has worked for the town of Telluride for 34 years. That kind of tenure with a singular organization has become altogether uncommon. And we should recognize the magnitude of that service. We also want to recognize our Town Engineer, Joyce Huang, and our facilities maintenance coordinator Marshall Flick for their many years of service. We wish all of them the best as they move on to new adventures and opportunities.
As we continue to grapple with problems that seem insurmountable the Town Council is taking bold actions in an attempt to expedite results. After more than a year in the making, we adopted a fully overhauled Climate Action Plan. We opted for rather aggressive goals in order to respond to the global call to arms. There will be discussions very soon about adding a staff member dedicated to implementing that plan. We have joined the Town of Mountain Village and San Miguel County, among others, in planning for the future of the gondola. This is an amenity that supports our entire community. And we are looking forward to how these meetings unfold.
The long-awaited sunset Sunnyside lottery was held almost two weeks ago. It was a day full of excitement, and for some disappointment. One-hundred and 72 households were vying for 25 units. Our work on the housing front is a constant battle and we continue to employ new ideas to accelerate the provision of workforce housing as much as we can. Those efforts have not been without their own conflicts.
In an effort to honor the honesty that I have always promised you, I want to tell you all that I really struggled with this composition for today. There is a palpable energy of discomfort in our community, and I couldn't quite put my finger on it. I think I finally figured it out. It's an overwhelming sense of grief. It's a grief shared by an entire community in one way or another and for many different reasons. We continue to lose friends and family at an alarming rate. As coworkers move on to other things, that upheaval can be unnerving. When you are stressed to the point of breaking, simply trying to keep up and survive, it is crushing. People we've known forever seem to be moving away in droves. It's been difficult to keep track of the loved ones who have died in the past six months. There are consistent conversations about the loss of our sense of community. All of these things are cause for grief.
One of the stages of grief is anger. There are a lot of angry people right now, which is not surprising given the state of affairs in our country and the world. How can we help each other navigate this step and others in this grieving process? I think we model good examples of those that have come before us. One of the more recently departed was someone who spent a significant portion of his life here in Telluride committed to making our town a better place. That man was Stu Fraser. He was a council person and Mayor for Telluride for 14 years. If you have not served as an elected official or in a similar leadership role, it is difficult to truly comprehend the demands and strain you face on a regular basis. Stu faced it all with a positivity that should be applauded and emulated. Stu was respectful of what was best for the entire community, even if he may not have fully and personally agreed with the course of action. Of course, if you are a spouse, partner or loved one of that person, you have a front row seat to the pressures they feel. I want to offer a sincere thank you to Stu’s lovely wife, Ginny, who's supported his desire to be a dedicated public servant to our community.
And thank you to all of the others. who support us on a daily basis. Let's work on lifting each other up. Let's have real conversations. Let's look to Stu’s positivity and dedication to our community as an example of how to communicate and collaborate with each other while also respecting one another.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.