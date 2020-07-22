DEAR EDITOR:
How do we "off the grid" folks regain cell service? The best option has always been Verizon and it worked well with 3G. When Verizon upgraded to "faster, better, gee whiz, etc" 4G our service virtually ended. The county planning department suggested we switch to T-Mobile because there is a tower on Highway 62. T-Mobile attempted to give coverage to this area and all of San Miguel County, but it just didn't work. And that tower was never activated. If a call does go through those on the receiving end cannot hear the caller. Help! We need a plan. Anybody have any suggestions?
Barb Zabel
Hastings Mes
